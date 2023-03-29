The first competitions of the high school boys golf season begin this Thursday, and several area teams are entering the season with high expectations.

Lodi and Columbus are searching for a Capitol Conference championship after finishing last season second and third, respectively.

Pardeeville, which finished second at the Randolph regional meet last season, is returning its entire starting lineup, including two talented seniors in Cooper Jenatscheck and Jayce Pargman.

Meanwhile, Central Wisconsin Christian returns senior Will Syens and junior Ryan De Vries, who both ranked in the top 10 of the final Trailways-North individual golfer standings.

Here are five athletes to keep an eye on during the boys golf season this spring.

Kogen Baron, jr., Lodi

Things to know: Baron had multiple top-10 finishes toward the end of his sophomore campaign. At the Capitol Conference Championship he finished third with a score of 80. Then during the New Glarus regional last spring, he placed ninth as three Lodi golfers made the top 10.

Tony Genco, sr., Columbus

Things to know: After 18 holes at the Capitol Conference Championship, Genco scored an 82, good enough for fifth place. The Cardinals star carried that success into the postseason, when he placed 14th at the Aquinas sectional.

Cooper Jenatscheck, sr., Pardeeville

Things to know: Entering his senior year, Jenatscheck looks to duplicate his success from a year ago. At the Randolph regional he had Pardeeville's lowest score of the team competition with an 84. In the individual portion at regionals, Jenatscheck placed second, and at the Markesan sectional he finished in the top 20.

Ryan De Vries, jr., Central Wisconsin Christian

Things to know: As a sophomore, De Vries finished seventh in the final Trailways-North individual standings. His performances in conference play translated to the postseason, as he tied for seventh at the Randolph regional meet.

Haakon Rosholt, jr., Wisconsin Dells

Things to know: Rosholt's success on the golf course started during his freshman season, when he finished tied for eighth at the 2021 Wisconsin Dells regional. It continued last spring when he placed 10th at the Marinette sectional meet. The next step for Rosholt is a spot on the final rankings at the Division 3 state tournament in June.

Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Wonewoc-Union Center.

