6 things to know about the WIAA girls golf state tournament

The WIAA girls golf state tournament is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course.

Competition for the 51st annual event is set to begin at 8 a.m. both days.

Here are six things to know about state golf:

The basics

There will be 12 teams and 18 individual qualifiers competing in Division 1 and six teams and nine individual qualifiers in Division 2.

The top two teams from each of six sectionals qualified in Division 1, while the top two teams from three sectionals advanced in Division 2. The top three players in each sectional that were not on a qualifying team qualified for state.

Competitors play 36 holes, weather permitting, with 18 holes scheduled each day. The lowest scores from Monday will be assigned later tee times Tuesday.

The ninth and 18th holes will be streamed live without a subscription needed on the NFHS Network at nfhsnetwork.com/associations/wiaa-wi or WIAA.tv.

Digital ticket information is available on the WIAA site.

History lesson

Twenty-six different schools have won state team titles and 33 schools have had individuals earn medalist honors.

Two girls have won four state titles in their high school careers and they are sisters, Lindsay Danielson (2005-08) and Casey Danielson (2009-12) of Osceola.

Salem Westosha Central won the Division 1 state title last season with a 637 total. Sussex Hamilton was second (644) and Middleton third (650). Waunakee finished tied for sixth (666).

Stevens Point’s Riley Pechinski was individual champion with a 3-under 141. Middleton’s Ellie Frisch was fourth (147) last year.

The Division 2 champion was Prescott (671). Hammond St. Croix Central was runner-up (720). Madison Edgewood placed sixth (792). Prescott’s Ava Salay was medalist with 148.

Edgewood has the most team titles with 15, all coming since 2001. Madison West and La Crosse Central are tied for the second-most team championships with five. Madison West won the first five titles from 1972-76.

Middleton, Appleton West, Hartland Arrowhead and Mequon Homestead each have won four team championships.

This year’s qualifying teams

Middleton and Waunakee represent the area in Division 1 and Madison Edgewood in Division 2.

Middleton was first and Waunakee second at the Middleton sectional. Waunakee junior Izzi Stricker was sectional medalist with a 76 at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton, followed by Waunakee junior Jordan Shipshock (77), Middleton junior Vivian Cressman (77) and Middleton junior Ellen Close (81).

Middleton, coached by Becky Halverson, will make its 11th consecutive state appearance and 23rd overall. Cressman, Close, seniors Amanda Beckman and Abby Schroeder and sophomore Maddy Wilcox lead the Cardinals.

Waunakee, coached by Paul Miller, will make its ninth state appearance and fifth consecutive trip. The Warriors won the state title in 2010. Stricker, Shipshock, junior Georgia Volley and seniors Gabby Ziegler and Emma Gilding lead the Warriors.

The other Division 1 qualifying teams were Hartland Arrowhead, Bay Port, Brookfield East, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, Kaukauna, Oconomowoc, Stevens Point, Tomah, Union Grove and Westosha Central.

Edgewood finished second at the Prairie du Chien sectional. The Crusaders were led by senior Sarah Nakada (fifth with an 85) and junior Jacklyn Thao (tied for 16th, 98).

Edgewood — led by first-year coach Corey Sielaff (who took over for the retired Peggy Gierhart) — will make its 24th state appearance. Nakada, Thao, junior Maddie Brandrup, freshman Naomi Clayton and junior Alena Wood lead the Crusaders.

The rest of the Division 2 field includes Altoona/Eau Claire Regis, Lancaster, Prescott, the Prairie School and Wrightstown.

Individual qualifiers

In Division 1, Oregon has two individual qualifiers — junior Drew Hoffer and sophomore Addison Sabel. Reedsburg senior Ashleigh Johnson also has advanced.

The other individual qualifiers in Division 1 were Appleton North senior AJ Powell, Brookfield Central Anna Gosenheimer, Cedarburg senior Kate Bogenschutz, Sussex Hamilton senior Kayla Johnson, Hudson junior Olivia Grothaus, Janesville Craig junior Mya Nicholson, Milton senior Hannah Dunk, Milton junior Bethany Vidruk, New Richmond senior Abbie Ritzer, Green Bay Notre Dame junior Sophia Back, Notre Dame senior Grace Durkin, River Falls junior Mahlia McCane, Slinger senior Emma Raimer, Waukesha South/North/West senior Nora Cerroni and Whitefish Bay sophomore Daniella Honkamp.

In Division 2, Portage senior Ella Denure has qualified.

The eight other individual qualifiers are Waukesha Catholic Memorial senior Audrey Fryda, Colfax/Elk Mound freshman Belle Kongshaug, Denmark senior Lily Kaminski, Hayward junior Alyson Reier, Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt, Somerset junior Ava Pesha, Westby/Viroqua freshman Maddi Fletcher and Appleton Xavier freshman Aliisa Helminen.

Division 1 notes

Pechinski returns to defend her title. Challengers for the title include Powell and Union Grove senior Norah Roberts, who tied for second last year.

Westosha Central twins Kylie Walker and Katelyn Walker, who are juniors, are expected to be top contenders. Kylie Walker finished tied for fifth in 2021 after tying for third in 2020 and Katelyn Walker was ninth last year.

Milton senior Hannah Dunk finished fifth at the alternate season state meet in spring of 2021 and tied for 10th last year.

Stricker tied for 14th last season after finishing 13th in 2020. Cressman tied for 20th a year ago after placing ninth at the alternate season tournament.

Division 2 notes

Five of the top six finishers last season are back, including defending champion Salay. She also was second in 2019 and 2020.

Schmidt and Kirsch finished second and third, respectively, last year. Senior Sophia Lawler, from The Prairie School, placed fifth in 2021 and tied for third in 2020. Pesha finished sixth a year ago.