ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Carter Boehmer, Horicon

What do you miss the most about playing sports this season? I miss being with my teammates and seeing everyone work hard so we can get better as a team.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Stay motivated to the sport and when others quit, just keep pushing yourself. You’ve got to be that teammate that shows you love the game and just put in the time and take the initiative to put in work in order to get better.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? New golf clubs.

What are three words that describe you? Competitive, leader and handsome.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Jordan Spieth. Just to talk to him would be amazing and hopefully he gives me a couple of tips to improve my game.

Post high school plans: Go to college and major in sports management.

Role models: My mom and dad, they have always taught me to push hard and never give up.

What songs do you listen to before a game? My gameday playlist is basically all rap.