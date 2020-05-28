ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Carter Boehmer, Horicon

Year in school: Junior.
Sports/Activities: Cross Country, basketball, golf.
Most memorable sports moment: When I got a birdie right after getting an 11 on the last hole in a golf meet. And when I broke the single-season rebound record in basketball.
Game-day superstition: I don’t have one.
Nickname: C-Boe.
Favorite sport: Golf.
Favorite sports team: Baltimore Orioles.
Favorite athletes: Jae Crowder, golfer Haotong Li and Jordan Spieth.
Favorite movie: “Happy Gilmore.”
Favorite book: “Driven” by Donald Driver.
Favorite food: Bacon cheeseburger.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Dream vacation: Golfing in Hawaii.
Cats or dogs: Two dogs named Mitsy and Otis.
Favorite team to play against: Markesan.
What do you miss the most about playing sports this season? I miss being with my teammates and seeing everyone work hard so we can get better as a team.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Stay motivated to the sport and when others quit, just keep pushing yourself. You’ve got to be that teammate that shows you love the game and just put in the time and take the initiative to put in work in order to get better.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? New golf clubs.
What are three words that describe you? Competitive, leader and handsome.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Jordan Spieth. Just to talk to him would be amazing and hopefully he gives me a couple of tips to improve my game.
Post high school plans: Go to college and major in sports management.
Role models: My mom and dad, they have always taught me to push hard and never give up.
What songs do you listen to before a game? My gameday playlist is basically all rap.
Pre-game meal: Eggs in a window, with some ramen and apple juice.
Game-day routine: It’s just another day after school — I try to get ready and focused for the game, and I always pray before every competition starts.
