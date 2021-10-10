Baraboo's Caroline Lewison looking to make most of first state golf appearance

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lien said that he's not sure Lewison could have bounced back from that round-opening triple bogey earlier this season. But he has watched her improve her course management and ability to handle adversity, part of which she credits to her head coach.

“We have all been very fortunate to have Lien coach us this year and he has made such an impact on all of our scores," Lewison said. "I definitely would not have scored how I did Monday without him. I think I’ve matured a lot as a golfer by being able to get over bad shots and just learning how to manage courses better and playing smart.”

The development has been quick in the two months since high school golf practice started across Wisconsin. Lewison tried to golf when she could this summer, but was also busy with her last season on the Baraboo Thunder club softball program operated by her dad, Dan.

“We usually had tournaments on the weekends for softball, so I would try to get out a couple of times a week at most," Lewison said. "I was still trying to enjoy my last summer of Thunder softball while still making time to practice."

By the time she reported to actual practice on Aug. 9, her teammates thought she was ready to lead.