Baraboo's Lewison shoots 82 to qualify for state golf meet

Caroline Lewison put a low score on the board Monday, then sat back and watched.

The Baraboo senior watched as her 82 at Foxboro Golf Course was low enough to beat out the rest of the individual qualifiers at the WIAA Division 1 Oregon sectional. She watched as it was low enough to get her in the top-10 out of an 48-golfer field. And she watched as it was low enough to earn her a spot in next week’s two-day state tournament in Madison.

Lewison’s 12-over-par round did the trick, earning her a seventh-place finish and one of three individual spots at the state meet at University Ridge Golf Course on Oct. 11-12. Oregon freshman Addison Sabel and senior Emily Hopp, who each shot 81s to tie for fourth, also advanced as individuals. The trio punched their state tickets by putting together the lowest rounds of any golfers not already bound for state due to their teams' performance.

Middleton (319) and Waunakee (321) qualified for state as teams, finishing first and second in the eight-team field. The Cardinals and Warriors advancing meant that Waunakee's Izzi Stricker (72), Middleton's Ellie Frisch (72), Waunakee's Jordan Shipshock (77) and Middleton's Vivian Cressman (81) were not in the running for individual spots at state.