Baraboo's Lewison shoots 82 to qualify for state golf meet

Caroline Lewison put a low score on the board Monday, then sat back and watched.
The Baraboo senior watched as her 82 at Foxboro Golf Course was low enough to beat out the rest of the individual qualifiers at the WIAA Division 1 Oregon sectional. She watched as it was low enough to get her in the top-10 out of an 48-golfer field. And she watched as it was low enough to earn her a spot in next week’s two-day state tournament in Madison.
Lewison’s 12-over-par round did the trick, earning her a seventh-place finish and one of three individual spots at the state meet at University Ridge Golf Course on Oct. 11-12. Oregon freshman Addison Sabel and senior Emily Hopp, who each shot 81s to tie for fourth, also advanced as individuals. The trio punched their state tickets by putting together the lowest rounds of any golfers not already bound for state due to their teams' performance.
Middleton (319) and Waunakee (321) qualified for state as teams, finishing first and second in the eight-team field. The Cardinals and Warriors advancing meant that Waunakee's Izzi Stricker (72), Middleton's Ellie Frisch (72), Waunakee's Jordan Shipshock (77) and Middleton's Vivian Cressman (81) were not in the running for individual spots at state.
Lewison was, as she was the lone Baraboo golfer on the course Monday thanks to shooting an 84 to tie for 13th at last week's regional meet at Portage Country Club.
In her first trip to sectionals, Lewison had the lowest score in the clubhouse most of the day, leading all golfers until Sabel checked in with an 81.
Lewison's consistent round included six pars and one birdie. She carded a triple bogey on the par-4 first hole, but had nothing higher than a bogey the rest of the round. She ended the front nine strong, parring the par-4 eighth before birdieing the par-4 ninth en route to shooting a front-nine 43. Lewison opened the back nine with three straight pars — on the par-4 10th, par-3 11th and par-4 12th — while also parring the par-4 18th to finish with a back-nine 39.
That was just enough to become the first Baraboo girls golfer to qualify for state since Carly Moon took 50th in 2018.
While Lewison's long wait paid off on a day that ended more than seven hours after the first players teed off, Ella Denure's day ended just shy of a state berth.
The Portage junior had a round nearly identical to Lewison's, shooting a 44 on the front and a 39 on the back. Four pars on the back had her in the clubhouse with an 83, which tied for eighth place — one spot shy of the final individual qualifying spot.
Reedsburg's Ashleigh Johnson, Middleton's Milanne Dahmen, Madison La Follette's Angelina Myhr and Middleton's Ellen Close also shot 83s.
Johnson's 83 led Reedsburg to a fifth-place team finish. The Beavers finished with 360 strokes, trailing Middleton (319), Waunakee (321), Oregon (339) and Sun Prairie (354) while beating Verona (399), Mount Horeb (405) and Monona Grove (419).
Reedsburg, which reached sectionals as a team thanks to shooting a 341 at the Portage regional, also got an 89 from junior Lily McPherson, a 92 from senior Grace Benish, and a 96 each from juniors Madison Monte and Elizabeth Carey on Wednesday.
Frisch won individual medalist honors, beating Stricker — the daughter of United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker — in a scorecard playoff.