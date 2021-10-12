Baraboo's Lewison wraps up state experience in 66th place

After battling through Monday's wet, weather-delayed round, Lewison was tied for 59th entering Tuesday. She started the second day on the back nine, where she parred two par 4s — the 15th and 18th holds — to card a 49. She walked over to the front and shot a 50 thanks to parring the par-4 first, par-3 fifth and par-3 eighth to finish the two-day meet with 10 pars and a birdie.

"I was talking to some other coaches, there are very few players that come down here for the first time and play well," Lien said. "Just to get used to the atmosphere and everything going on. You realize you're on a pretty big stage. And when it's the first time you're there, it can be a little intimidating. But, in stretches, she played really well.

"The other thing that really played into it was the conditions yesterday. Even today, the rough was so thick and so wet. If you get in the rough, you can really get hung up."

Lewison, who was the lone Baraboo golfer to reach sectionals, qualified for state by shooting a season-best 82 at Foxboro Golf Club on Oct. 4. She was the third Baraboo girl to compete at state golf, joining Heidi Jaslin (1982) and Carly Moon (2018).