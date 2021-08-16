Beaver Dam girls golf taking swing at greater success as 2021 goes on

Progress on the golf course is easily measured. It’s right there on the scorecard — it’s the golfer vs. the course, and while luck surely has some say in things, the scorecard usually doesn’t lie.
From one round to the next, the math is usally pretty simple in terms of how much improvement has been made.
And for the Beaver Dam/Wayland girls golf team, there’s a little work still to do in that department, underscored by the Golden Beavers’ 192-223, season-opening Badger East Conference-Northeast Division loss to DeForest on Monday morning at Old Hickory in Beaver Dam.
Still, Golden Beavers head coach Tim Chase is confident that progress will be made.
Why?
“I think the biggest strength of our team as a whole is we’re an athletic team. We have a lot of girls who excel in other sports,” he said. “Once they get some of the skills and get their timing down a little bit and get some of the fundamentals down more as far as all parts of their game — putting, short game and their swing — you’ll start seeing their scores lower.
“When you start with athleticism for a golfer, and you can build some skills around that, you can get some pretty low scores in a hurry.”
Beaver Dam will be led by the trio of seniors Bri DiStefano (she was the low scorer on the team Monday with a 15-over-par 51) and Taylor Schaeffer (55).
“They’re getting better and better all the time,” Chase said, “and they’re going to have good years for us.”
Joining them will be juniors Ellen Poels, Bella Oestreicher (both absent Monday), Maddie Kuenzi (58), Alanna Schuett (59) and Carmen Kehmeyer (her score wasn’t among the four counting scores).
Others in the program who are likely to be on JV much of the year but are integral to its future success are sophomores Brooklyn Holt and Gabby Wilke as well as freshmen Jennifer Bennet and Aliya Guerra.
“So it’s nice that we’ve got a good balance of kids from different classes. We’ve got some kids who have experience and we’re just hoping to get better and better.
The scores for Holt and Guerra on Monday were both well over par, but mixed in were a few nice holes — bogeys on the par 4 first hole and par 3 seventh hole for Holt, and a bogey on the seventh.
Neither have had much time on the course prior to Monday — “and especially a course as tough as Old Hickory,” Chase said — but the fact they sprinkled those bogeys into otherwise forgettable rounds is highly encouraging, according to the coach.
“They’ll find some good success and some betterment in a hurry here, and make some pretty good jumps,” Chase said.
Beaver Dam did officially kick off the season Friday at a fun two-girl scramble put on by Reedsburg at Reedsburg Country Club, but Monday marked the beginning of the league’s dual schedule for the Golden Beavers.
Despite losing by 31 strokes and not having anyone closer to par than 15-over, Chase was encouraged.
“I think 223 is a nice score for us to start with,” he said. “We had four kids in the 50s. I think 200 is that magic number that you’re trying to get to at first (before setting bigger goals).”
And to that end, Chase noted that DeForest won the dual in large part because Taryn Endres was the meet medalist with an impressive 2-over 38 and Avery Meeks was runner-up with a 48.
“And then pretty much everybody else was in the same boat,” Chase said. “We just have to find ways to get a little bit lower. Hopefully if we have a couple kids who can get in the 40s, and we’re not having to count any scores above 55, then all of a sudden we can break that 200 mark.”
