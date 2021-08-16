Beaver Dam girls golf taking swing at greater success as 2021 goes on

Progress on the golf course is easily measured. It’s right there on the scorecard — it’s the golfer vs. the course, and while luck surely has some say in things, the scorecard usually doesn’t lie.

From one round to the next, the math is usally pretty simple in terms of how much improvement has been made.

And for the Beaver Dam/Wayland girls golf team, there’s a little work still to do in that department, underscored by the Golden Beavers’ 192-223, season-opening Badger East Conference-Northeast Division loss to DeForest on Monday morning at Old Hickory in Beaver Dam.

Still, Golden Beavers head coach Tim Chase is confident that progress will be made.

Why?

“I think the biggest strength of our team as a whole is we’re an athletic team. We have a lot of girls who excel in other sports,” he said. “Once they get some of the skills and get their timing down a little bit and get some of the fundamentals down more as far as all parts of their game — putting, short game and their swing — you’ll start seeing their scores lower.

“When you start with athleticism for a golfer, and you can build some skills around that, you can get some pretty low scores in a hurry.”