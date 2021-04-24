BOYS GOLF: All set to tee off in 2021, Beaver Dam looks to navigate lack of experience in early going

Golf didn’t go away last year. It flourished, actually, with all kinds of people homebound because of the COVID-19 pandemic looking for something, anything, they could get out and do that didn’t potentially contribute to the spread of the virus.
The 2020 high school boys golf season did not fall under that umbrella, though. That season, which was scheduled to begin in late March and go through early June, was postponed in the early going of the pandemic and then ultimately canceled altogether in April.
Boys golf — just like boys tennis, girls soccer, baseball, softball and track and field — is back this spring.
With one catch: The season is starting later than normal due to the WIAA sandwiching an “alternate fall season” between the winter and spring seasons for fall sports teams that couldn’t compete last fall due to the pandemic.
But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially for a team like Beaver Dam that’s short on experience.
The delay, for lack of a better word to describe practice not starting until Monday, has meant more time to operate amid nice weather unlike the below freezing temperatures, snow and sleet that usually interrupt the beginning of spring in late March and early April.
“It’s been a huge advantage to be able to get outside on the golf course on day one,” Beaver Dam coach Chris Smith said. “In previous years, we’re spending two weeks in the gym hitting in batting cages, and that’s really not ideal. The range can only do so much for you, and then hitting inside of a cage — that’s really not all that great.
“But on day one we were able to get out and the kids played a handful of holes, so that’s been a huge advantage getting guys out on the course. And being that we’re starting a little bit later this year, too, even before we started some of the kids were able to get out on the course and play full rounds of golf.”
For Beaver Dam, which opens its season this morning at an invite at Washington County Golf Course in Hartford, those extra swings and added time to sandblast the rust that accumulates over the winter could go a long way in terms of helping an inexperienced roster along.
“Granted we didn’t have a season last year,” Smith said of the inexperience, “but the year before that we graduated a ton of seniors — and we obviously lost a lot with (current University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s golfer) Zak Kulka being gone now.”
Leading the charge for the Golden Beavers this spring figures to be senior Ben Nortman.
“I am expecting Ben to have a very solid senior season,” Smith said of Nortman, who missed a good chunk of the 2019 campaign because of injury but was on varsity as a freshman as well. “He is a great ball striker and has very nice touch on the greens.”
Like Nortman, senior Logan Heim is back. Also like Nortman, Heim didn’t get a ton of experience in 2019, only competing in a handful of events on varsity.
But he’s ready to put together a nice swan song, Smith said.
After that, Smith said left-handed swinging juniors Brady Stofflet and Wyatt Straseske should slot into the Nos. 3 and 4 spots and senior Noah Banes will get the first crack at the fifth spot.
Smith said Stofflet is an “excellent ball striker, especially off the tee” who is “looking to improve his short game to bring his game to the next level.”
As far as what to expect in the Badger North Conference, Smith pointed to Waunake as the team to beat with Baraboo and DeForest likely to give chase.
He thinks Beaver Dam can compete to finish near the top of the second tier — somewhere in the neighborhood of fifth or sixth.
But most of all, Smith — sharing the sentiment of many coaches and players throughout the pandemic — is just happy to be back in action again.
“I would say the opportunity to play and just get back out on the course for a little bit of normalcy,” he said of what he’s most excited about surrounding this year’s Beaver Dam team. “Today was the first day, with the alternate fall — I have a bunch of kids out for soccer — where we were able to get our full team at practice. And you could tell that the guys were super excited about being together again.