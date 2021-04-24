BOYS GOLF: All set to tee off in 2021, Beaver Dam looks to navigate lack of experience in early going

Golf didn’t go away last year. It flourished, actually, with all kinds of people homebound because of the COVID-19 pandemic looking for something, anything, they could get out and do that didn’t potentially contribute to the spread of the virus.

The 2020 high school boys golf season did not fall under that umbrella, though. That season, which was scheduled to begin in late March and go through early June, was postponed in the early going of the pandemic and then ultimately canceled altogether in April.

Boys golf — just like boys tennis, girls soccer, baseball, softball and track and field — is back this spring.

With one catch: The season is starting later than normal due to the WIAA sandwiching an “alternate fall season” between the winter and spring seasons for fall sports teams that couldn’t compete last fall due to the pandemic.

But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially for a team like Beaver Dam that’s short on experience.

The delay, for lack of a better word to describe practice not starting until Monday, has meant more time to operate amid nice weather unlike the below freezing temperatures, snow and sleet that usually interrupt the beginning of spring in late March and early April.