BOYS GOLF: Pardeeville program continues making progress with 'respectable finish' at sectionals

Those three were individual medalist Noah Kirsch (1-over 71) from Lancaster, Trey Oswald (77) from Orfordville Parkview and Sam Dobbins (78) from La Crosse Aquinas.

Freye struggled on the front nine, making the turn at 10-over 44.

But he got going after that, carding a birdie on the par-3 15th hole and closing out with the 84.

“I hit a really good 8-iron to about 15 feet and then I drained the putt for birdie. That was huge. That was probably my shot of the day,” Freye said of the birdie on No. 15. “I would consider myself a back nine type of guy. If you look at all my rounds this year, the front nine has been a little rough but the back nine is usually where I can kick it up into gear.”

The day didn’t end quite how Freye had hoped. But it could have been worse, too.

“As a coach, you want to see how kids react when they meet adversity. He’s the perfect example,” Bennett said. “Things did not go the way he wanted them to on the front, but he found a way to persevere and finish strong.”

Meantime, fellow senior Ty Westbury’s score of 100 wasn’t among the four Pardeeville counted toward its 372.

But it was a career low.

The key?