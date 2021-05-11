BOYS GOLF: Sauk Prairie edges out Beaver Dam, 197-199

Tuesday’s Badger North Conference dual meet between the Beaver Dam and Sauk Prairie prep boys golf teams was grinding.
Both teams started off slow on the front 9 at Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam, but it was the Eagles who found a way to warm up faster to edge out the Golden Beavers, 197-199.
“They gave it their all until the end,” Sauk Prairie coach Shane Frey said. “They all finished strong. They knew their last holes were going to count. We figured it was going to be close all along."
Beaver Dam coach Chris Smith said a lot of the golfers “struggled getting off the tee early and putting themselves in trouble."
“They started to progress in the back half of the front 9,” Smith said. “It’s just one of those things with golf that a shot here or there can be the deciding factor. That’s what it ended up being, losing by two strokes. It was one of our better overall nine-hole outcomes of the year. We just ended on the wrong side of it.”
On the ninth hole, Sauk Prairie had two with bogeys and three double bogeys, while Beaver Dam had one bogey, two double bogeys and one triple bogey.
“The fact that they put it together to finish strong is pretty satisfying,” Frey said. “It’s a good win for them.”
Beaver Dam’s Brody Stofflet finished with the best score of the day with an 11-over par 47.
“Brody Stofflet played pretty solid today,” Smith said. “He’s pretty consistent.”
Beaver Dam’s Ben Nortman and Logan Heim each finished with 50s while Noah Banes had a 52. Marshall Kuhl’s 65 was scratched.
“I think we lacked the overall consistency as a team today,” Smith said. “There were a couple bright spots for each kid, but just couldn’t pull it all together.”
Smith did like how Beaver Dam performed on the par-3 seventh hole, where Stofflet birdied and both Nortman and Banes parred.
“Brody had a really nice birdie on No. 7,” Smith said. “He did a really good job there. He stuck his tee shot to about 12 feet and knocked down that putt. That was really nice to see.
“Ben parred No. 7 as well. That was a nice little par-birdie action in that group.”
Frey said the mental toughness of the Eagles allowed them to get over a slow start. The Eagles didn’t have anything better than a bogey through three holes, and had four triple bogeys as a team.
The Eagles’ first par of the day came from Isaac Homar, who parred the par-5 fourth hole. Both Homar and Kyle Been finished with 49s.
“He’s been in our top two or three pretty consistently all year,” Frey said of Homar. “He got off to a tough start. He had two double bogeys and a triple bogey in his first three holes. He righted the ship a little bit after that to finish feeling better about it.”
Sauk Prairie’s No. 2 golfer James Dietmann’s score of 48 led the Eagles. He birdied the par-5 sixth hole and the parred No. 7.
“He’s been really one of our consistent golfers,” Frey said. “I think he would’ve expected to be a little bit better. I think he left some strokes out there.”
Frey said Dietmann struggled with his putting, which made him finish with a bogey, four double bogeys and a triple bogey on the day.
“He felt like he had a couple putts he should’ve made,” Frey said. “He had trouble figuring out the greens early. He got off to a slow start.”
Sauk Prairie’s Spencer LaCour finished with a 51 while Ellis Kirner’s 53 was scratched.
“They both would’ve expected to be better today,” Frey said. “Ellis was really struggling with putting. He had a rough time getting ahold of the greens today. He had some loose shots with some clubs. He had some great shots. I saw him hit some really good shots.
“With Spencer, I think it’s just consistency. He hit some beautiful iron shots, but had a ball out of bounds and some penalty strokes there, too.”
In the end, Frey said the guys got to work on things at Old Hickory that they don’t experience on their home course at Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac.
“The rough is thicker than what we have at Lake Wisconsin,” Frey said. “Getting used to play out of that rough ― first of all, even finding the ball is a challenge. Then it’s knowing you’ve got to really hack it to get out of there. You can’t take it lightly, you can’t decelerate through it or you’re just going to be in the rough still. We haven’t had a lot of practice in the rough like this today. We just don’t have this rough at Lake Wisconsin.”
