BOYS GOLF: Sauk Prairie edges out Beaver Dam, 197-199

Tuesday’s Badger North Conference dual meet between the Beaver Dam and Sauk Prairie prep boys golf teams was grinding.

Both teams started off slow on the front 9 at Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam, but it was the Eagles who found a way to warm up faster to edge out the Golden Beavers, 197-199.

“They gave it their all until the end,” Sauk Prairie coach Shane Frey said. “They all finished strong. They knew their last holes were going to count. We figured it was going to be close all along."

Beaver Dam coach Chris Smith said a lot of the golfers “struggled getting off the tee early and putting themselves in trouble."

“They started to progress in the back half of the front 9,” Smith said. “It’s just one of those things with golf that a shot here or there can be the deciding factor. That’s what it ended up being, losing by two strokes. It was one of our better overall nine-hole outcomes of the year. We just ended on the wrong side of it.”

On the ninth hole, Sauk Prairie had two with bogeys and three double bogeys, while Beaver Dam had one bogey, two double bogeys and one triple bogey.

“The fact that they put it together to finish strong is pretty satisfying,” Frey said. “It’s a good win for them.”