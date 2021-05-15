BOYS GOLF: Thoeny, Metzner lead even-keeled Lodi to first place at Columbus Invite; host Cardinals also fare well

COLUMBUS — Kestrel Ridge is not a particularly long course. Quite the opposite, actually, with no par 5s on the back nine and only 6,116 yards from tee time back to the clubhouse.
By no means does that mean it’s an easy course — especially when the wind gets going like it did over the latter portion of Saturday’s Columbus Invite.
Lodi’s prep boys golf team wasn’t intimidated.
“On this course there are a lot of hazards and there are a lot of OBs, so trying to keep the ball in play is the main thing. Most of our golfers played smart today,” said Blue Devils assistant coach Mike Clark, who was filling in for David Zilker because Zilker had a prior commitment.
“This course is short in yardage,” Clark added, “so playing conservative off the tee is the main thing to shoot well here.”
That’s exactly what Lodi did. The Blue Devils for the most part avoided all the water and foliage hugging the fairways and greens and led by individual runner-up Haley Thoeny’s 7-over-par 77 and third-place Brian Metzner’s 9-over 79 they took home the championship trophy, putting up a 332 to edge out second-place Monona Grove’s 335 as well as the rest of the eight-team field.
Thoeny didn’t make any birdies. She didn’t pencil in any big numbers on her scorecard, though, either.
“I lost the two balls and I managed to shoot the 77, so I’m happy with that today,” she said. “I think I had maybe one or two doubles on the scorecard today. I was pretty consistent with the pars and the bogeys.”
The reason was her consistent play.
“I had some good drives off the tee today, and if I got into trouble I had a good iron out,” she said. “Obviously the winter rules — the lift and place — helped out. I only three-putted once today, so getting those putts close and making those 5-foot putts really helped me today.”
And believe it or not, even the brisk wind that blew in in the afternoon wasn’t an issue.
“I was a little nervous about it,” she said. “But on the par 3s I just clubbed up and on the last holes I was able to use driver instead of a shorter club, so honestly it kind of helped me out.”
Metzner’s recipe for success was pretty much a carbon copy, at least as far as steering clear of trouble was concerned.
“Same boat,” Clark said. “He didn’t have any big (numbers) but he didn’t have any birdies either — he just played really consistent, which we like.”
Kogen Barron came in seventh place with an 85 and the Blue Devils’ team score was rounded out by Bailey Clark’s 91.
Lodi is the favorite to win the Capitol Conference this spring — and even better, with Thoeny and Barron being juniors, Metzner a sophomore and Clark a freshman, the sky’s the limit over the next two seasons.
“We have a young team,” Mike Clark said. “We’re really excited going forward.”
Among other area teams competing, Horicon’s Carter Boehmer was the best individual finisher (taking fourth with a 13-over 83) and Columbus was the best team finisher (fourth with a 377 behind third-place Lakeside Lutheran’s 375).
Boehmer’s round was spoiled by just one bad hole, a triple bogey on the par 3 sixth hole.
“I went left off the tee. It never goes left — I don’t know what happened,” he said.
If not for that one, he might well have finished in fourth or fifth place.
And the key to his success was his short game — in particular, the fact he had no three-putts.
“I really focused on my putting this past week and my putting came through today,” he said. “I got a new grip,” he added of changing to the claw grip prior to this season. “So basically I just had to get dialed in with it.”
As for the Cardinals, things went about as expected.
“Clearly Lodi and Monona Grove were the two (best) teams,” Cardinals coach Bruce Zahn said. “Our goal was to try and get in third, and we were two strokes off. So really, I don’t feel too bad — I feel we did alright.
“I’m pretty pleased with the way we played.”
Columbus was led by Corey Vick, whose 88 was good for 10th place.
He’s currently in eighth place in the conference’s individual standings and while his score Saturday was a little off what he was shooting for — “He had a bad hole,” Zahn said — it still was in the ballpark.
“If he gets hot, you never know,” Zahn said of the junior’s potential the rest of this season.
Sophomores Tyler Schluter and Tony Genco weren’t far behind Vick with matching 93s and Keyton Hemling’s 103 rounded out Columbus’ score.
All in all, Saturday marked a step in the right direction for the Cardinals.
“It’s a whole new group and we’re pretty young, so we’ve been just trying to get better every week,” Zahn said. “And we’re seeing it — going from 390 down to 380 down into the 370s. We’re trying to work our way down to hopefully maybe in the 350s so we’ve got a chance to go on to the sectionals.
“We’re not there, but we’re working to try and move up the ladder.”
COLUMBUS INVITE
Team scores: 1, Lodi, 332; 2, Monona Grove, 335; 3, Lakeside Lutheran, 375; 4, Columbus, 377; 5, La Crosse Central, 381; 6, Markesan, 400; 7, Waupun, 421; 8, Horicon, 425.
Top-10 individuals: 1, Jacob Frederickson, MG, 73; 2, Haley Thoeny, Lodi, 77; 3, Brian Metzner, Lodi, 73; 4, Kaleb Lycke, Central, 80; 5, Connor Bracken, MG, 80; 6, Carter Boehmer, Horicon, 83; 7, Kogen Barron, Lodi, 85; 8, Cooper Jensen, Lakeside, 87; 9, Brayden Heath, Markesan, 88; 10, Corey Vick, Columbus, 88.
LODI (332) — Haley Thoeny 73, Brian Metzner 77, Kogen Barron 85, Bailey Clark 91. COLUMBUS (377) — Corey Vick 88, Tyler Schluter 93, Tony Genco 93, Keyton Hemling 103. MARKESAN (400) — Brayden Heath 88, Josh Mittelstadt 101, Nick Slate 101, Keagan Kurowski 110. WAUPUN — Brady Gerritson 90, Tyler Burmania 101, Garret Glewen 111, Rylan Bruins 119. HORICON — Carter Boehmer 83, Kaleb McClelland 108, Taner Voy 116, Jack Marvin 118.
