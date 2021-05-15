BOYS GOLF: Thoney, Metzner lead even-keeled Lodi to first place at Columbus Invite; host Cardinals also fare well

“I lost the two balls and I managed to shoot the 77, so I’m happy with that today,” she said. “I think I had maybe one or two doubles on the scorecard today. I was pretty consistent with the pars and the bogeys.”

The reason was her consistent play.

“I had some good drives off the tee today, and if I got into trouble I had a good iron out,” she said. “Obviously the winter rules — the lift and place — helped out. I only three-putted once today, so getting those putts close and making those 5-foot putts really helped me today.”

And believe it or not, even the brisk wind that blew in in the afternoon wasn’t an issue.

“I was a little nervous about it,” she said. “But on the par 3s I just clubbed up and on the last holes I was able to use driver instead of a shorter club, so honestly it kind of helped me out.”

Metzner’s recipe for success was pretty much a carbon copy, at least as far as steering clear of trouble was concerned.

“Same boat,” Clark said. “He didn’t have any big (numbers) but he didn’t have any birdies either — he just played really consistent, which we like.”