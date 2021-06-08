BOYS GOLF: Waupun caps off impressive postseason by accomplishing team goal at sectionals

Even to Wucherer, it was a surprise.

“They exceeded my expectations,” he said. “We finished seventh in conference out of eight (then) we won a regional title by 37 (strokes) and finished in the top half at sectionals. So we’re happy — very happy. They’re great kids to work with.”

A big reason for the dramatic scoring drop-off from last Tuesday at Camelot in Lomira, when the Warriors put up a 339 to easily outdo the host Lions’ runner-up score of 376, was that the course conditions were much more challenging.

“Tough course, definitely. There’s a lot of trouble and the greens are tough to read,” Wucherer said. “I would say today is summed up by: I saw a lot of good shots, I saw a lot of good swings, but scoring is tough. You have to be exact on your reads on the green on speed and line or they don’t go in. That’s what Whispering Springs has — that’s what the greens are. There’s a lot of slopes and there’s contours around the green and you’ve got to factor all that in. If you don’t factor it perfectly, it doesn’t go in.”

But?