Getting to know senior Ellen Poels, one of Beaver Dam's top golfers

Beaver Dam senior Ellen Poels is set to close out her girls golf career over the coming weeks.

She will travel to Wednesday's WIAA Division 1 regional at Washington County Golf Course in Hartford. Should the Golden Beavers advance, or she is a top-four individual finishers, she will play in next week's sectional tournament.

However, she took time to answer five questions. She said that her seasons started out rough, but has turned it around and improved her game as she heads into regionals.