Getting to know senior Ellen Poels, one of Beaver Dam's top golfers

Beaver Dam senior Ellen Poels is set to close out her girls golf career over the coming weeks.
She will travel to Wednesday's WIAA Division 1 regional at Washington County Golf Course in Hartford. Should the Golden Beavers advance, or she is a top-four individual finishers, she will play in next week's sectional tournament.
However, she took time to answer five questions. She said that her seasons started out rough, but has turned it around and improved her game as she heads into regionals.
Photos: Action from Monday's dual swim meet between Beaver Dam and Watertown
Giulia Leone
Giulia Leone
Carmen Scott
Carmen Scott
Hope Scott
Hope Scott
Joy Nelson
Joy Nelson
Rya Sutton
Rya Sutton
Tessa Jaeckel
Tessa Jaeckel
Tessa Jaeckel
Tessa Jaeckel
Twilight Heinzen
Twilight Heinzen
Twilight Heinzen
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.