GIRLS GOLF: Beaver Dam loses to Reedsburg 197-218
The Beaver Dam prep girls golf team took a 197-218 loss to Reedsburg at Reedsburg Country Club on Tuesday.

The top scorer was Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson with a 9-over par 45. Reedsburg’s Lily McPherson was three strokes behind while teammate Grace Benish (51) and Elizabeth Carey (53) rounded things out.

Beaver Dam’s Natalie Jens finished with a 53 while Bri DiStefano was right behind with a 54. Other scorers for Beaver Dam were Ellen Potl (55) and Maddi Kuchzki (56).

