GIRLS GOLF: Beaver Dam suffers home loss to Baraboo, 208-222

Try as they might, the Beaver Dam prep girls golf team took a 208-222 defeat by the clubs of Baraboo at Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam on Monday.
Beaver Dam’s Bri DiStefano and Ellen Poels both finished with a 54 while Natalie Jens added a 56 and Taylor Schaefer had a 58.
Baraboo’s Kayla Capener led the Thunderbirds with a 48. She was followed by Caroline Lewison and Meg Turkington, who both finished with 53s, while Macy Henry was a stroke behind them. Gaby Jurvelin finished with a 55.
The Golden Beavers are back at it again on Tuesday when they travel to Reedsburg at Reedsburg Country Club.
