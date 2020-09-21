GIRLS GOLF: Beaver Dam suffers home loss to Baraboo, 208-222

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Try as they might, the Beaver Dam prep girls golf team took a 208-222 defeat by the clubs of Baraboo at Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam on Monday.

Beaver Dam’s Bri DiStefano and Ellen Poels both finished with a 54 while Natalie Jens added a 56 and Taylor Schaefer had a 58.

Baraboo’s Kayla Capener led the Thunderbirds with a 48. She was followed by Caroline Lewison and Meg Turkington, who both finished with 53s, while Macy Henry was a stroke behind them. Gaby Jurvelin finished with a 55.

The Golden Beavers are back at it again on Tuesday when they travel to Reedsburg at Reedsburg Country Club.