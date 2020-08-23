GIRLS GOLF: Beaver Dam/Wayland ready to tee up the 2020 season

Like pretty much every other high school athlete and coach across the state, members of Beaver Dam/Wayland’s prep girls golf team can only wait and see how things will go this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’ll get their first taste of how the new normal, as it’s so often been called over the last 5 months, will be when the Golden Beavers open the 2020 campaign against Reedsburg on Monday morning in a non-conference dual meet at Old Hickory.
“We’re still kind of putting our toe in the water a little bit and seeing how it’s going to be,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “For the kids it’s a chance to go out and play golf — for most of the kids they’re just looking to get outside and have a little bit of normalcy I think.”
What’s not normal is that the meet is non-conference due to the fact the Badger Conference on July 31 decided not to sponsor fall sports this year, a decision that was made almost entirely because the conference spans seven counties and guidelines in those counties are vastly different from county to county, making it nearly impossible to organize equitable schedules from team to team.
“We’re basically playing home and aways with everybody that’s able to play,” Chase said.
That means the schedule is pretty light as of now, with the next meet after Monday being a week from Thursday at Portage followed by a road meet at Waunakee on Sept. 10, a home meet vs. Portage on Sept. 14, a road meet at Baraboo on Sept. 16, a home meet against Baraboo on Sept. 21 and a road meet at Reedsburg on Sept. 22.
Much like last season, this year will be about planting the seeds for future success.
Due to a large 2019 graduating class, the roster last year was entirely different than it had been the previous fall. That’s not the case this year — but the holdovers from 2019 are still largely inexperienced and looking to improve.
“The big thing is we’re still trying to build the program,” Chase said. “We’re still looking for kids to come out for golf.”
Returning this year for BD/W are sophomores Bella Oestreicher and Ellen Poels, juniors Taylor Schaefer and Bri DeStefano and senior Paige Yagodinski.
And Chase said Alanna Schuett and Kaylee Marin from Wayland — they’re not participating yet because Wayland is a boarding school and has later start dates — also will be in the mix.
As a matter of fact, he said things are pretty up in the air generally, with abilities across the board pretty equal.
“It’ll play out a little bit in these first few meets as far as who our top kids are,” he said.
Others on the roster include Rosella Balleza, Kari Lotzer, Natalie Jens, Kennedy Sether, Amy Cournoyer, Maddie Kuenzi from Beaver Dam and Jessica Perez from Wayland.
Chase did say that no freshman are out this year, a fact he attributed to school being virtual in the spring and it being hard to recruit kids out to the golf course because of the social distancing and safer-at-home practices people have been following.
“But if any freshman are interested in coming out,” he said, “we’d certainly take them.”
Regardless, he’s happy with how things stand as is.
“We’ve got a pretty nice group, I would say, coming into the year — as far as kids who want to play golf and are getting into it,” Chase said. “For most of these kids golf is still a second sport.”
Right now, though, it’s the sport that’s in season.
And Chase is excited to see how things unfold, COVID-19 clouding things or not.
“The best part is just the fact that they’ve come in and have a really good attitude,” he said. “They’re just excited to be back.
“We’ve just got to get a few more kids interested in golf and improving, but we’re already seeing a better product — that’s what’s fun with this group right now.”
