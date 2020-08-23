GIRLS GOLF: Beaver Dam/Wayland ready to tee up the 2020 season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like pretty much every other high school athlete and coach across the state, members of Beaver Dam/Wayland’s prep girls golf team can only wait and see how things will go this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’ll get their first taste of how the new normal, as it’s so often been called over the last 5 months, will be when the Golden Beavers open the 2020 campaign against Reedsburg on Monday morning in a non-conference dual meet at Old Hickory.

“We’re still kind of putting our toe in the water a little bit and seeing how it’s going to be,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “For the kids it’s a chance to go out and play golf — for most of the kids they’re just looking to get outside and have a little bit of normalcy I think.”

What’s not normal is that the meet is non-conference due to the fact the Badger Conference on July 31 decided not to sponsor fall sports this year, a decision that was made almost entirely because the conference spans seven counties and guidelines in those counties are vastly different from county to county, making it nearly impossible to organize equitable schedules from team to team.

“We’re basically playing home and aways with everybody that’s able to play,” Chase said.