GIRLS GOLF: Bri DiStefano leads way for Beaver Dam in season-opening meet against Reedsburg

Asked whether the 21-over-par 57 she shot Monday morning was her best score, Bri DiStefano responded with the obvious answer.
“Well,” she said, “we haven’t had a meet. So yeah.
“It’s also my worst one.”
All kidding aside, it wasn’t the all-time low score for the junior on Beaver Dam’s prep girls golf team. But it was a far cry from the one she carded in last year’s season-opener.
“A lot better,” she said. “My first meet I golfed an 86. It was my first year golfing last year.”
DiStefano’s round Monday wasn’t enough to boost Beaver Dam to victory, as the Golden Beavers suffered a 182-259 loss to visiting Reedsburg at Old Hickory Golf Club in what was a non-conference meet due to the Badger Conference voting on July 31 that it wouldn’t sponsor fall sports amid the pandemic — a decision made because the conference spans seven counties and organizing equitable schedules across the board would be too difficult with varying COVID-19 restrictions from county to county.
But DiStefano’s round was, indeed, a sign of the times for Beaver Dam, which boasts good depth in the program but is made up of largely first- and second-year golfers.
Improvement from year to year and month to month and meet to meet, even, is more important at this stage than wins and losses.
For that matter, simply being able to get out and compete is a moral victory.
“It was just good to get out here and get back after it a little bit,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “I think we were a little unsure how the season would start, even as late as the 14th (of August) when the WIAA had its last meeting.
“We had practice last week and we’ve seen some improvements from some scores last year. Obviously we’re a long way yet from being able to compete with some teams, but we’ll keep on getting better.”
DiStefano, who said she’s been averaging in the high 40s and low 50s over the summer and whose career-low varsity score is 55, agreed with her coach’s sentiments regarding teeing it up for a competition again.
“It was good,” she said. “It’s a little different because you can’t play (in the same group as) the other team, you have to play with your own teammates. But it was kind of the same, I guess.”
Rounding out scorers for Beaver Dam were Taylor Schaefer with a 61, Ellen Poels with a 62 and Bella Oestreicher with a 79.
They all know they have work to do in order to get those scores down, but they’re looking forward to the challenge — and the company they keep while tackling the challenge.
“That’s what golf is — you’re always looking to see where you’re at and see if you can’t improve. Any sport is that way, but more so where we’re at,” Chase said. “The kids have come in with a great attitude and they’re having fun, and they like being around each other again.
“Getting back and playing sports — part of it is the camaraderie you have, and I think our girls are really enjoying that part of it right now.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!