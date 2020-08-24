GIRLS GOLF: Bri DiStefano leads way for Beaver Dam in season-opening meet against Reedsburg

For that matter, simply being able to get out and compete is a moral victory.

“It was just good to get out here and get back after it a little bit,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “I think we were a little unsure how the season would start, even as late as the 14th (of August) when the WIAA had its last meeting.

“We had practice last week and we’ve seen some improvements from some scores last year. Obviously we’re a long way yet from being able to compete with some teams, but we’ll keep on getting better.”

DiStefano, who said she’s been averaging in the high 40s and low 50s over the summer and whose career-low varsity score is 55, agreed with her coach’s sentiments regarding teeing it up for a competition again.

“It was good,” she said. “It’s a little different because you can’t play (in the same group as) the other team, you have to play with your own teammates. But it was kind of the same, I guess.”

Rounding out scorers for Beaver Dam were Taylor Schaefer with a 61, Ellen Poels with a 62 and Bella Oestreicher with a 79.