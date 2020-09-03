GIRLS GOLF: Bri DiStefano, Taylor Schaefer lead Beaver Dam in loss to Portage

Return to homepage ×
Beaver Dam's prep girls golf team was consistent on Thursday against Portage but it wasn't quite good enough to come away victorious, as the host Warriors won 205-228 at Portage Golf Club.
Bri DiStefano led the Golden Beavers with a 56 and was closely followed by Taylor Schaefer's 56. Natalie Jens (58) and Ellen Poels (59) rounded out Beaver Dam's scoring. Bella Oestreicher's 64 did not count toward the 228.
Portage was led by Sophie Denure's 47 and Ella Denure's 48.
