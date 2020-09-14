GIRLS GOLF: Weather finally cooperates again for Beaver Dam in loss to Portage

Beaver Dam’s prep girls golf team wasn’t able to beat Portage on Monday evening at Old Hickory Golf Club.
The Golden Beavers did, however, defeat Mother Nature.
Finally.
“Last week was a tough week weather-wise because we didn’t really get a chance to get out and do much,” Golden Beavers coach Tim Chase said of the four straight days of rain that kept the clubs in the bag. “So it was good for the kids to get back out here. It felt almost like a week off, really.”
It was a week off. But this week greeted Portage and Beaver Dam with sunny skies and a cool breeze — and the seven-day forecast calls for more of the same.
This week is off on the right foot.
“Way better start, thankfully,” said Beaver Dam’s Taylor Schaefer, whose 18-over-par 54 led the way for the Golden Beavers in their 203-226 loss to the Warriors.
The 54 for Schaefer was the junior’s best high school round in her two years on the team and it was right up there with her best round overall.
“I was really driving it pretty good today,” she said, adding that her tee shot on the par 4 eighth hole was her best of the day, helping her make bogey on that one.
Schaefer did admit that the week off made for a little bit of a slow start for her Monday.
“Just a little bit,” she said. “When I was practicing on the range before the meet, it was definitely a little rusty then. But once we actually got into the meet I kind of shook that off a little bit.”
Ellen Poels (66), Natalie Jens (67) and Bella Oestreicher (69) rounded out the scoring for the Golden Beavers, who are still pretty young and have endured a bit of an up-and-down year so far — but who are also getting better little by little.
I think we’re better than we were (last year). There’s certainly a lot of things we’d like to work at to get better, but there’s a lot of growth from year to year,” Chase said. “The fact these kids played last year — that’s the thing we’re looking at, especially with these younger kids, is they’ve improved.
“They know there’s ways to get better but at the same time, they like the fact that they’re having some good shots and having some success on some holes.”
