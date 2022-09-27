How high school golfers create strategies for the state tournament

High school girl golfers will all have a sense of urgency heading into the postseason, which begins Wednesday or Thursday with regionals and finishes by Oct. 11.

It’s natural for any competitor to have a wide range of emotions heading in because it’s either do well or season comes to an end.

“I’m really excited. I just want to keep a positive mindset,” Middleton junior Ellen Close said. “Golf is a tough game, I know I can play the game well and I just got to remember that and have confidence going into it. Golf is a game where you need confidence and it’s a very mental game. Mental side is important of going into it with a positive attitude and high aspirations.”

Sectionals will be the following week from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, and the postseason ends with a two-day state tournament on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 at University Ridge Golf Course.

There’s definitely going to be stiff competition no matter where any team plays. Only the top four teams and the four best individuals whose teams do not qualify advance to sectionals. Only the top two teams and the top three individuals advance to state.

First-year Baraboo coach Emilee Schultz said the biggest competitor any golfer will play against is themselves while competing in the postseason.

“For us, it’s that mental game of being able to put everything else aside in what our competition is doing, what the course conditions are and just playing our own game is really important,” she said. “... What we’re going to put on the course that day is what we’re going up against for the most part, so we have to be well prepared. We have to be mentally stable. We have to be able to go out there and play our best round in order to get to that next level.”

Reedsburg senior Ashleigh Johnson said her strategy heading into the postseason will be to make sure she’s putting well. She also wants to start strong on the first hole.

“If you start off well, you’re probably going to play well just because it’s in your brain that you’re doing OK,” she said. “If you start off bad, you need to be able to forget about it and move on and not overthink what you just did. If you keep overthinking it, it’s just going to play a factor the rest of the day and you probably won’t play well.”

Playing familiar courses

Reedsburg is hosting the WIAA Division 1 regionals at Reedsburg Country Club on Thursday with a field that includes Baraboo, DeForest, Madison East, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West and Waunakee.

Johnson said it will make regionals seem easier because the Beavers have practiced and played on the course quite a bit this season.

“There are certain holes you can cut the corner,” Johnson said. “You just know how much to cut the corner or when you need to play it safe and when you need to go for certain things. You obviously are more confident at your home course, too. Then the putting, there are some holes where the break is just extreme depending on where the pin is. We obviously have knowledge about how it’s going to break and by how much.”

Waunakee coach Paul Miller said earlier in the season the Warriors still needed an event. He found a two-person scramble at Reedsburg where six golfers could participate in. He jumped on it right away for his team to gain the experience needed for regionals.

“The most important thing is take the mystery out of it, take the unknown out of it, so you can have confidence out there when you’re hitting a shot,” Miller said.

If golfers from the area make it past Reedsburg, they will then travel to the Cardinals’ home course at Pleasant View Golf Club in Middleton.

Middleton coach Becky Halverson said the Cardinals hosted two Big Eight Conference matches and the Cardinal Invite earlier in the season.

“I have a lot of confidence in the girls on my team,” Close said. “I’ve seen each and every one of them play this course really well. I know that they’ll do great. We’re really excited to be able to have sectionals here at a course that we know and love.”

Schultz said the Thunderbirds wouldn’t consider the course at Reedsburg as a disadvantage because it’s “just a hop skip and a jump away” from Baraboo.

“Luckily, it’s close enough where all of the girls have played there a good handful of times,” she said. “They’re all familiar with it. They’re all able to play some practice rounds there prior to regionals in order for them to better prepare for that tournament.”

Traveling to unfamiliarity

Not every team or player will have the luxury of playing at their home course or a course nearby. Portage senior Ella Denure will travel nearly 95 miles to Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls for the WIAA Division 2 regional on Wednesday. If she makes advances, she’ll participate in sectionals at Prairie du Chien Country Club, which is nearly 111 miles away.

“It’s definitely interesting going to other courses that I’ve never played before for important meets,” Denure said. “I wouldn’t say it’s to how I play because I still play every shot out the best I can, but it is a lot more difficult to adjust at certain courses because of that change.”

Close said golfers should have the same mindset regardless of where they're playing.

“Golf’s a game where you think of the saying, ‘Fairway, green, two-putt and get out,’” she said. “That’s what high school golf is and that’s how you put up good scores by just thinking about that and simplifying it.”

Importance of practice rounds

The WIAA has hosting sites well enough in advance that if teams or individual golfers would like to have a practice round on the regional or sectional course, they’re allowed to.

“Every regional host, sectional host, must provide a player the opportunity to play a practice round,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “Even if it’s at a private golf course, the private golf course makes the accommodation that allows a competitor to be able to play on it. Every golfer has a chance to play the golf course at least once if they so choose."

Baraboo, Middleton and Reedsburg will take advantage of a practice round. Schultz said she would have the Thunderbirds jot down notes on a notecard for each hole at Pleasant View.

Schultz said she’d have her team look at how the balls are rolling on the greens, how thick the roughs are, and taking a look at the par-3s to know the different kinds of club selections to make. She’d also want her team to look at ball placements for each fairway.

Johnson said if the Beavers qualify for sectionals as a team, they’ll try do a practice round together, and she’ll go a second time by herself. When she’s in a practice round, though, she’ll play the course as is, but will also put herself in different situations on each hole aside from the original ball just to see how to attack them. She’ll throw a few balls in the bunkers to get a feel for those shots.

“I think it’s pretty big because then I get to see the course at least once and look over how a hole lays out and see what I want to do,” Johnson said.

She does all of this so she can be herself when competing.

“I like going risky if I can,” she said. “If I’m not hitting something as solid as I normally do, I’ll take it a little safer and maybe not cut the corners as much on a hole or just play it straight down the middle instead of getting risky with anything.”

No practice round

Beaver Dam senior Ellen Poels won’t have a practice round before the WIAA Division 1 regionals at Washington County in Hartford on Thursday. She had to take a different approach to preparing.

“We definitely focus more on our weaknesses just to strengthen them before the postseason,” Poels said.

She said she did have experience on the regional course earlier in her career, but “I still should review the course (online). I do have an idea that it’s a little more open, there’s water and I’m keeping in my mind what kind of shots to hit.”

Poels said she's looking into the environment: how long the holes are and if there are trees or more water.

Carlson said his team won’t be able to make it out for a practice round because of the distance. The Warriors had homecoming last weekend and with Denure, she can't leave school or miss work.

Experience matters

Both Middleton and Waunakee advanced to the Division 1 state tournament last season.

The Cardinals took third at state last season and returned Close, senior Amanda Beckman and junior Vivian Cressman.

“Having that experience definitely helps going into the postseason and they know what to expect,” Halverson said.

Said Close: “We had a lot of confidence from winning all of our conference matches and invites earlier in the year. We knew we were a good team. We all could put up the scores that led to a lot of confidence going into state."

The Warriors finished sixth and brought back their top two players in juniors Izzi Stricker and Jordan Shipshock as well their No. 5 golfer, senior Gabby Ziegler.

“I think it helps convey the excitement to the girls coming up of trying to make it to the state tournament,” Miller said. “Then trying to get them fired up because they’ve been there, they know that buzz and it’s just a different feel.

“It’s like any state tournament. It has a different feel, a different level of excitement and anticipation. I think it’s a great motivator for the new girls.”