Johnson, Reedsburg girls golf set for third straight sectional meet

Johnson has steadily developed to that point, starting during a freshman season in which she shot a 106 to tie for 37th as the Beavers took fifth at the 2019 DeForest sectional.

She trimmed 16 shots in a year, shooting a 90 at the 2020 Tomah sectional to tie for 13th as a young Reedsburg team took seventh. Johnson returned this August and took it up another notch.

“I knew she had improved but did not know how much until I saw her first few scores,” Jesse Monte said. “Her short game and consistency have improved a ton. Her attitude and her desire to get better shows as well. Hitting extra balls and working beyond practice time."

Her practice time this past summer consisted of playing with her dad and friends, while they are also in the process of building a golf simulator in the garage for the winter months.

"I enjoy the thought of being able to play my whole life," Johnson said of what she likes about golf. "I also enjoy being able to play with my dad."

Johnson said late in the regular season that she would "like to play good at conference and possibly make it to state." One thing down, now she's getting ready to go in an Oregon sectional meet that also includes Middleton, Waunakee, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona, Mount Horeb and Monona Grove.

“I enjoy the pressure,” Johnson said of her attitude going into postseason meets. “I think it helps me play better. The typical match is fun and helps build up to sectionals.”