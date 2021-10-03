Johnson, Reedsburg girls golf set for third straight sectional meet

The Reedsburg prep girls golf team will tee it up at the WIAA Division 1 Oregon sectional meet on Monday.
It's becoming a familiar stage for a veteran group of Beavers that has continually taken on larger roles as they've developed through the system. Ashleigh Johnson is a prime example, serving as the No. 5 golfer on the 2019 sectional team before rising to win the Badger West Conference individual title this fall.
Now, the Reedsburg junior will tee it up at Foxboro Golf Club with her teammates — Grace Benish, Elizabeth Carey, Lily McPherson and Madison Monte — Monday as they take a shot at qualifying for the state meet on Oct. 11-12 at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
“It has been great," Johnson said of playing in a group that includes one senior, Benish, and four juniors. "We bond super well, being mostly in the same grade. I enjoy it because they have been my friends for years.”
“It is a pretty neat situation," Reedsburg coach Jesse Monte said of the close-knit Beavers. "The girls are in other things together and they have a unique situation that brings them all together. It has been fun watching them grow. COVID took away a lot of bonding moments, but they are pretty close and enjoy doing things together outside of golf.”
Those friends had a pretty special month of September. They went unbeaten in Badger West dual-meet play, then became the first team in the 11-year history of Reedsburg girls golf to win a conference title when they shot a 368 to win the Badger West meet by 10 strokes at Lake Wisconsin Country Club on Sept. 21.
Johnson, who believes consistency is her strength on the course, said she's felt comfortable on the course all year. She shot an 81 to win the individual Badger West title by five strokes, while Carey (94), McPherson (96), Benish (97) and Monte (102) did the rest.
“Ashleigh has a great short game," Jesse Monte said. "She is consistent. She has a great golf attitude. One of the best parts of her game is her determination to get up and down, to save a par, to take advantage of a great shot and make the birdie putt. Nothing phases her. It is a lot of fun to watch."
Johnson followed up her conference performance by shooting an 81 at the par-70 Portage Country Club to take 10th place at the Portage regional on Sept. 29. She parred the last four holes as Reedsburg took third to advance as a team. Benish shot an 80 to tie for eighth at regionals, while McPherson (87) took 17th, Carey (93) took 25th and Monte (97) took 26th.
“It has been great getting the girls back to a ‘normal’ golf schedule,” Monte said. “Conference went really well for us this year and I think it is great for the girls to have something to show for their hard work.”
"This year has been one of the best years," Johnson said. "We have broken many school records so that is a great team feel. I have also set school records as an individual, which is also fulfilling."
Johnson has steadily developed to that point, starting during a freshman season in which she shot a 106 to tie for 37th as the Beavers took fifth at the 2019 DeForest sectional.
She trimmed 16 shots in a year, shooting a 90 at the 2020 Tomah sectional to tie for 13th as a young Reedsburg team took seventh. Johnson returned this August and took it up another notch.
“I knew she had improved but did not know how much until I saw her first few scores,” Jesse Monte said. “Her short game and consistency have improved a ton. Her attitude and her desire to get better shows as well. Hitting extra balls and working beyond practice time."
Her practice time this past summer consisted of playing with her dad and friends, while they are also in the process of building a golf simulator in the garage for the winter months.
"I enjoy the thought of being able to play my whole life," Johnson said of what she likes about golf. "I also enjoy being able to play with my dad."
Johnson said late in the regular season that she would "like to play good at conference and possibly make it to state." One thing down, now she's getting ready to go in an Oregon sectional meet that also includes Middleton, Waunakee, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona, Mount Horeb and Monona Grove.
“I enjoy the pressure,” Johnson said of her attitude going into postseason meets. “I think it helps me play better. The typical match is fun and helps build up to sectionals.”