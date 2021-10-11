Lewison tied for 59th after opening day of WIAA state golf meet

Caroline Lewison is tied for 59th entering the second and final day of the WIAA Division 1 individual state meet.

The Baraboo senior shot a 93 on a rainy Monday at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison. The 21-over-par 18-hole round has Lewison among a quartet of golfers tied for 59th in the 78-golfer field.

Lewison, who teed off at 8:10 a.m., was 9-over-par through 12 holes and tied for 44th when the tournament was delayed by weather a little after 12 p.m. Monday. After a roughly two-hour delay, the four-year varsity contributor returned to the course to go 12-over-par over the final six holes.

Lewison had five pars and a birdie on Monday. She averaged 3.0 strokes on the par 3s, tied for fourth among all golfers. New Richmond's Lanie Veenendall led all golfers, averaging a 2.60 on par 3s.

Lewison averaged 5.63 strokes on par 4s and 6.60 strokes on par 5s. She reached state by shooting a season-best 82 at Foxboro Golf Club on Oct. 4, tying for seventh in the Oregon sectional to earn an individual qualifying spot.

Brookfield East's Josie Clegg, Cedarburg's Megan Miller and New Richmond's Nora Harris also carded a 93 on Monday, while the two-day tournament will wrap up back at University Ridge on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}