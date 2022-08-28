Meet Baraboo's Kayla Capener in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our first high school sports spotlight is Kayla Capener of Baraboo.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.

Kayla Capener, Sr., Baraboo

Sport: Girls golf.

By the numbers: A four-year varsity golfer, Capener was part of a Thunderbirds team who tied for third place at last year’s Badger West Conference Tournament in which she shot a 98, good for second-best on the team. She finished 22nd overall with a 91 at last year’s WIAA Division 1 Portage regional.

Favorite athletic memory: Last year at our meet at Christmas Mountain. We shot our team personal record, and tied for first with Reedsburg.

Favorite class: Math.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Portage Country Club.

Quotable: “Kayla is a strong competitor and leader. She has a lot of power in her swing and is extremely consistent in her game. Her enthusiasm and strong work ethic help to motivate other players and is a driving factor in her success,” coach Emilee Schultz said. “At the beginning of the season I asked each player to fill out a short survey about their game along with asking what her goals for the season would be. She is very close to completing both of those goals already and I look forward to watching her continue to push herself to new levels of the game."