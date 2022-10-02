Meet Portage's Ella Denure in this week's high school sports spotlight

Ella Denure, Sr., Portage

Quotable: “Ella has a calm and easygoing presence on the golf course, but don't be fooled, she always competes hard and has high expectations for herself, and I really admire that about her,” Portage girls golf coach and athletic director Ed Carlson said. “Ella handles adversity well, is intrinsically motivated, and she always gives it her best, no matter the situation. Her golf game is extremely well-rounded in all facets of the game, from driving, to wedge play, to putting. Ella has a ton of talent and ability to hit all kinds of shots. Of the course, Ella is an outstanding mentor, teammate, and leader that every program would treasure and value."