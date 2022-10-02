Meet Portage's Ella Denure in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Ella Denure of Portage.
Ella Denure, Sr., Portage
Sport: Golf.
Key achievements: Team captain, first-team Badger West All-Conference (2021 and 2022).
Athletic memory: Some of my favorite memories of being on the golf team are the friendships made and memories formed doing team activities, like homecoming float building as a team and our occasional team dinners.
Favorite class: Women in American History (Ms. Sarah Pulliam).
Favorite place to compete on the road: Lake Wisconsin Country Club.
Quotable: “Ella has a calm and easygoing presence on the golf course, but don't be fooled, she always competes hard and has high expectations for herself, and I really admire that about her,” Portage girls golf coach and athletic director Ed Carlson said. “Ella handles adversity well, is intrinsically motivated, and she always gives it her best, no matter the situation. Her golf game is extremely well-rounded in all facets of the game, from driving, to wedge play, to putting. Ella has a ton of talent and ability to hit all kinds of shots. Of the course, Ella is an outstanding mentor, teammate, and leader that every program would treasure and value."