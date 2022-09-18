Meet Reedsburg's Elizabeth Carey in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week's high school sports spotlight is Elizabeth Carey of Reedsburg.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Elizabeth Carey, Sr., Reedsburg

Sport: Girls golf

By the numbers: A four-year member of the Beavers' program, Carey has been a varsity regular each of the past three seasons. She was part of Reedsburg’s WIAA Division 1 sectional qualifying team each of the past two seasons and the Beavers’ first Badger West Conference championship team last fall. Carey, who finished tied for 30th at last season’s Division 1 Oregon sectional by shooting a 96, shot a season-best nine-hole round of 41 in a 179-210 win over Baraboo in a Badger West Conference dual meet on Sept. 6. On Sept. 14, she shot a 92 to help the Beavers card a 373, winning the Division 2 Portage Invite.

Favorite athletic memory: My favorite athletic memory was from golf last year at Oregon. Everyone was nervous because it was a big meet, so I went around with a sharpie and drew a smiley face on everyone’s hand. It reminded us that we were a team.

Favorite class: AP calculus. Math has always been therapeutic for me, which makes AP calculus one of my favorite classes.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Yahara Hills in Madison. When we were there I had a crazy 30-foot putt that I made, so it will always hold a place in my heart because of that.