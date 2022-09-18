 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS SPOTLIGHT

Meet Reedsburg's Elizabeth Carey in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week's high school sports spotlight is Elizabeth Carey of Reedsburg.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Elizabeth Carey, Sr., Reedsburg

Elizabeth Carey

Reedsburg senior Elizabeth Carey was part of Reedsburg's sectional qualifying team each of the past two seasons.

Sport: Girls golf

By the numbers: A four-year member of the Beavers' program, Carey has been a varsity regular each of the past three seasons. She was part of Reedsburg’s WIAA Division 1 sectional qualifying team each of the past two seasons and the Beavers’ first Badger West Conference championship team last fall. Carey, who finished tied for 30th at last season’s Division 1 Oregon sectional by shooting a 96, shot a season-best nine-hole round of 41 in a 179-210 win over Baraboo in a Badger West Conference dual meet on Sept. 6. On Sept. 14, she shot a 92 to help the Beavers card a 373, winning the Division 2 Portage Invite.

Favorite athletic memory: My favorite athletic memory was from golf last year at Oregon. Everyone was nervous because it was a big meet, so I went around with a sharpie and drew a smiley face on everyone’s hand. It reminded us that we were a team.

Favorite class: AP calculus. Math has always been therapeutic for me, which makes AP calculus one of my favorite classes.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Yahara Hills in Madison. When we were there I had a crazy 30-foot putt that I made, so it will always hold a place in my heart because of that.

