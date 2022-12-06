Meet the 2022 girls golf award winners and All-Area teams

The area once again had outstanding performances by individuals and teams throughout the girls golf season this fall.

That included the play of Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson, who competed in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, and Portage’s Ella Denure, who competed in the Division 2 state meet.

Johnson shot 83-80—163 and finished 28th in Division 1 and Denure shot 83-92—175 and was tied for 12th in Division 2.

Here’s a look at the girls golf All-Area teams for schools in the WiscNews coverage area.

Player of the year

Ashleigh Johnson, sr., Reedsburg — Johnson was an honorable mention selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Division 1 All-State team. The UW-Eau Claire commit was the Badger West Conference Tournament medalist and was a first-team all-conference choice.

In addition to her state finish, Johnson was sixth at the Reedsburg regional and fifth at the Middleton sectional, reaching state as one of the individual qualifiers.

She became the first player from the Reedsburg program to qualify for the girls state tournament, said Mark Johnson, Ashleigh Johnson’s father, an assistant for the girls program and the Reedsburg boys coach.

Coach of the year

Jesse Monte, Reedsburg — Monte directed Reedsburg to a second-place finish behind Oregon at the Badger West Conference meet.

The senior-laden Reedsburg team was third at the Division 1 Reedsburg regional, fourth at the Middleton sectional and saw Ashleigh Johnson qualify for state.

WiscNews All-Area girls golf team First team

Ashleigh Johnson, sr., Reedsburg; Ella Denure, sr., Portage; Elizabeth Carey, sr., Reedsburg; Kayla Capener, sr., Baraboo; Libby Walker, sr., Wisconsin Dells.

Honorable mention

Sienna Gronley, sr., Reedsburg; Madison Monte, sr., Reedsburg; Madchen Ewig, jr., Wisconsin Dells; Ellen Poels, sr., Beaver Dam/Beaver Dam Wayland Academy; Maddie Kuenzi, sr., Beaver Dam/Beaver Dam Wayland Academy.

Editor’s note: The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston.