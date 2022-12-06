Meet the 2022 girls golf award winners and All-Area teams

The area once again had outstanding performances by individuals and teams throughout the girls golf season this fall.
That included the play of Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson, who competed in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, and
Portage’s Ella Denure, who competed in the Division 2 state meet.
Johnson shot 83-80—163 and finished 28th in Division 1 and Denure shot 83-92—175 and was tied for 12th in Division 2.
Here’s a look at the girls golf All-Area teams for schools in the WiscNews coverage area.
Ashleigh Johnson became the first player from Reedsburg to qualify for the state girls golf tournament.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Ashleigh Johnson, sr., Reedsburg — Johnson was an honorable mention selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Division 1 All-State team. The UW-Eau Claire commit was the Badger West Conference Tournament medalist and was a first-team all-conference choice.
In addition to her state finish, Johnson was sixth at the Reedsburg regional and fifth at the Middleton sectional, reaching state as one of the individual qualifiers.
She became the first player from the Reedsburg program to qualify for the girls state tournament, said Mark Johnson, Ashleigh Johnson’s father, an assistant for the girls program and the Reedsburg boys coach.
Jesse Monte, Reedsburg — Monte directed Reedsburg to a second-place finish behind Oregon at the Badger West Conference meet.
The senior-laden Reedsburg team was third at the Division 1 Reedsburg regional, fourth at the Middleton sectional and saw Ashleigh Johnson qualify for state.
WiscNews All-Area girls golf team First team
Ashleigh Johnson, sr., Reedsburg; Ella Denure, sr., Portage; Elizabeth Carey, sr., Reedsburg; Kayla Capener, sr., Baraboo; Libby Walker, sr., Wisconsin Dells.
Honorable mention
Sienna Gronley, sr., Reedsburg; Madison Monte, sr., Reedsburg; Madchen Ewig, jr., Wisconsin Dells; Ellen Poels, sr., Beaver Dam/Beaver Dam Wayland Academy; Maddie Kuenzi, sr., Beaver Dam/Beaver Dam Wayland Academy.
Editor’s note: The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston.
Photos: Columbus beats Waukesha Catholic Memorial to win WIAA Division 4 state football championship
Columbus' Coton Brunell slips through a pair of Catholic Memorial defenders during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus senior Nathan Cotter runs away from Catholic Memorial's Keith Williams during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
The Columbus High School pep band plays during pregame of Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Jaymeson Sullivan and Collin Selk, right, make a combo block on Catholic Memorial's Jayden Smith during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Colton Brunell looks to turn the corner during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus players celebrate with the championship trophy after Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Nathan Cotter fires a pass during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Ty Cowell wraps up Catholic Memorial's MJ Mitchell during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Aren Ekern celebrates after his fumble recovery during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Brady Engel tries to chase down Catholic Memorial's Isaiah Nathaniel (19) during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Colton Brunell tries to fight through a tackle during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus fans celebrate a big play during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Brady Link looks over to the sideline after getting in for the final play during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Devin McCormick (58) and Oliver Setz (11) celebrate after the final play of Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Ryely Nachreiner, right, spins out of a tackle attempt by Catholic Memorial's Tanner Smart during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus players signal to their fans about locking up a championship ring after the WIAA Division 4 state championship Thursday night.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Nathan Cotter gets upended by a trio of Catholic Memorial defenders during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad takes the field during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state football championship game against Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Collin Selk hugs Ot Selgrad after the final play of Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
A Columbus fan holds up a sign during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Jefferson Mobry, left, and Malani Aragon celebrate after stopping Catholic Memorial's Corey Smith (1) on fourth down during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
The Columbus student section cheers during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Jaymeson Sullivan tries to break free from Catholic Memorial's Nathan Lott during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus players converge for a tackle on Catholic Memorial's Corey Smith during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus junior Colton Brunell runs against Waukesha Catholic Memorial during the first half Thursday night at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS PHOTOS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
The Columbus student section celebrates after the game's opening touchdown.
Columbus senior Nathan Cotter gets upended by Waukesha Catholic Memorial's Keith Williams during the first half.
Columbus junior Colton Brunell runs through a tackle attempt by Catholic Memorial's Jake Oechsner. Brunell picked up 186 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Columbus' Ty Cowell (5) and Nathan Cotter (12) dive for a loose ball after a fumble by Catholic Memorial's MJ Mitchell.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Columbus senior Corbin Hynes kicks an extra point. Hynes make the winning 31-yard field goal with just under 5 minutes remaining.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Columbus senior Collin Selk hoists the state championship trophy after Thursday's 23-21 win over Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Camp Randall Stadium.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
