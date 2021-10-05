Portage's Ella Denure narrowly misses out on state berth by one stroke at Div. 1 Oregon sectionl

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She hit another rocket, but this time put the ball on the back fringe of the green, but rather than two-putt for bogey, she chipped out to save par. Denure later parred the par-5 14th, par-4 16th and par-4 18th holes to round out her day with a 5-over-par 39 on the back half.

“The golf course is really tight; out of bounds is in play on 16 of 18 holes, and there’s a lot of quirky holes where you have to be precise,” Carlson said. “She was precise with all of her driving; basically hit laser beam drives, her irons were solid, and she wasn’t really in trouble all day long. There wasn’t a spot she had to chip out; it was absolutely amazing to watch.”

In the end however, Denure was forced to end her season, only after a long wait. As part of the first group off the tee, Denure waited 2 hours, 30 minutes until the final group came into the clubhouse to hear her fate. While the defeat certainly stings now, Carlson knows she has plenty to keep her head up on, especially given the loaded field that saw Middleton (319) and Waunakee (321) claim the two team qualifying spots, with 16 of the 84 individuals shooting 85 or better.