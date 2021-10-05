Portage's Ella Denure narrowly misses out on state berth by one stroke at Div. 1 Oregon sectionl

Ella Denure played the round of her life Monday afternoon.
In the end however, the Portage senior’s career-low was just shy of a state berth. One stroke in fact as Denure, who shot a 13-over-par 83, finished tied for eighth and one swing shy of the final individual spot at the WIAA Division 1 Oregon sectional tournament at Foxboro Golf Course.
Baraboo senior Caroline Lewison finished one stroke ahead of Denure with a 12-over-par 82 to join Oregon’s Addison Sabel and Emily Hopp as the three individual qualifiers for next week’s WIAA Div. 1 state tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison on Oct. 11-12.
Despite falling short, the career day was still special to Portage coach Ed Carlson.
“Words are hard to describe how impressed we are with her performance today,” he said. “She was absolutely amazing and it was the best ball striking round I’ve seen from here; nothing else has been close. It was just that good.”
He wasn’t kidding.
Denure shot an 8-over-par 44 on the front nine, highlighted by a par on the par-4 second and par-5 ninth holes, shooting no worse than a three-putt double bogey on the par-3 fourth. Her best performance of the day however came on the back nine, and in particular the par-4 10th. A short 220-yarder with a dog leg left, Denure hammered her drive pin high, however it landed just two inches out of bounds, forcing her to tee it up again.
She hit another rocket, but this time put the ball on the back fringe of the green, but rather than two-putt for bogey, she chipped out to save par. Denure later parred the par-5 14th, par-4 16th and par-4 18th holes to round out her day with a 5-over-par 39 on the back half.
“The golf course is really tight; out of bounds is in play on 16 of 18 holes, and there’s a lot of quirky holes where you have to be precise,” Carlson said. “She was precise with all of her driving; basically hit laser beam drives, her irons were solid, and she wasn’t really in trouble all day long. There wasn’t a spot she had to chip out; it was absolutely amazing to watch.”
In the end however, Denure was forced to end her season, only after a long wait. As part of the first group off the tee, Denure waited 2 hours, 30 minutes until the final group came into the clubhouse to hear her fate. While the defeat certainly stings now, Carlson knows she has plenty to keep her head up on, especially given the loaded field that saw Middleton (319) and Waunakee (321) claim the two team qualifying spots, with 16 of the 84 individuals shooting 85 or better.
It should give her a ton of confidence because it was a spectacular round of golf in a stacked field,” Carlson said of looking ahead to next year. “It was almost like a ‘mini state tournament’ sectional field. It’s going to hurt a little bit tonight, when you take a gut punch like that. There were some tears shed by all of us, but after she has a chance to reflect on it and look back tomorrow, she’s going to be extremely proud of herself and we couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Beavers come up short
Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson, Middleton’s Milanne Dahmen, Madison La Follette’s Angelina Myhr and Middleton’s Ellen Close also shot 83s to match Denure, with Johnson and Myhr also missing out on state by a stroke.
Johnson’s 83 led Reedsburg to a fifth-place team finish. The Beavers finished with 360 strokes, trailing Middleton (319), Waunakee (321), Oregon (339) and Sun Prairie (354) while beating Verona (399), Mount Horeb (405) and Monona Grove (419).
Reedsburg, which reached sectionals as a team thanks to shooting a 341 at the Portage regional, also got an 89 from junior Lily McPherson, a 92 from senior Grace Benish, and a 96 each from juniors Madison Monte and Elizabeth Carey on Wednesday.