PREP BOYS GOLF: Lodi wins Reedsburg Invite; Pardeeville open season ninth at Oshkosh Lourdes Invite

The Lodi prep boys golf team left Reedsburg with a title on Friday.
It wasn’t particularly close, as the Blue Devils used a team score of 331 to win the Division 2 title by 31 strokes at Reedsburg Country Club. Dodgeville shot a 362 to finish a distant second, while La Crosse Aquinas (364), Platteville (382), Wisconsin Dells (391), River Valley (392), Lancaster (398), Osseo-Fairchild (408), Richland Center (411), Wonewoc-Center/Hillsboro (525) also competed in Division 2.
The Blue Devils’ four-player score would have earned them a fifth-place finish in the nine-team Division 1 event, which was won by Holmen (308).
Lodi’s Brian Meitzner finished second individually. The sophomore shot a 41 on the front nine and a 37 on the back to finish with a 78 on the par-70 course. Meitzner trailed Lancaster’s Noah Kirsch, who shot a 72 to win Division 2 medalist honors. Onalaska’s Max Breiling was the only other golfer to go lower Thursday, shooting a 71 to win the Division 1 title.
Two more Blue Devils nearly broke into the 70s, as Bailey Clark carded an 81 to tie for third in Division 2, while Haley Thoeny tied for fifth with an 82.
Kogan Baron (90) and Walter Beld (97) rounded out the day for Lodi, which will have the weekend off before Monday’s Capitol Conference mini-meet at Lake Ripley Country Club in Cambridge.
Portage’s early season growing pains continued as it finished last out of 11 teams in the Div. 1 portion of the Reedsburg Invite. The Warriors combined to shoot a 418, 11 strokes behind 10th-place DeForest.
Holmen (308) meanwhile eked out a three-stroke win over Onalaska (311) to claim the team title, while Oregon topped the host Beavers by a stroke to finish third.
Onalaska’s Max Breiling took home medalist honors as he carded a 1-over-par 71. Leading the way for the Warriors was Jeremy Janisch as the junior finished with a team-best 23-over-par 93.
Janisch struggled on the front half but shaved off seven strokes over the final nine holes. Janisch was the lone Warrior to break the century mark as seniors Nick Straka and Braeden Scheibach shot a 103 and 107, respectively.
Junior Chase Beckett shot a 115 to round out the varsity foursome for the Warriors, who return to action on Monday with the Wisconsin Dells Invite.
Bulldogs finish ninth in season opener
Pardeeville found itself near the bottom of the pack on Friday as the Bulldogs opened their season taking ninth out of 14 teams at the Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian Invitational.
The Dawgs finished with a 390, just 18 strokes behind eighth-place Oshkosh West and 35 strokes ahead of 10th-place Markesan. Clintonville won the team title with a 333, while Living Word Lutheran’s Grant McGraw won medalist honors with a 2-over-par 74.
Helping lead the way for the Bulldogs was Peter Freye as the senior carded a team-best 13-over-par 85. Freye opened with a 44 on the front nine but shaved off three strokes down the back half with a 5-over-par on the final nine holes.
Behind Freye was Jayce Pargman, who shot a 99. The duo was the only two Bulldogs to break 100 for Pardeeville as Cooper Jenatscheck notched a 102 and Kylee Barden a 104. Payton Bryan rounded out the Bulldogs’ contingent with a 121.
REEDSBURG INVITATIONAL
DIVISION 1
Team scores: Holmen 308, Onalaska 311, Oregon 324, Reedsburg 325, Sparta 348, Dodgeville 362, La Crosse Aquinas 364, Sauk Prairie 370, Baraboo 372, DeForest 407, Portage 418.
Top five individuals: 1, Breiling, ON, 71; 2, Lietzau Sp, 73; 3, Kipp, Or, 74; 4, Evenson, H, 74; 5, Crary, R, 75.
Portage: Janisch 93; Schieber 107; Straka 115; Beckett 162.
DIVISION 2
Team scores: Lodi 331, Dodgeville 362, La Crosse Aquinas 364, Platteville 382, Wisconsin Dells 391, River Valley 392, Lancaster 398, Osseo-Fairchild 408, Richland Center 411, Wonewoc-Center/Hillsboro 525.
Top five individuals: 1, Kirsch La, 72; 2, Meitzner, Lo, 78; 3, Clark, Lo, 81; 3, Tremelling, D, 81; 5, Thoney, Lo, 82; Swift, LAC, 82.
Lodi: Meitzner 78; Clark, 81; Thoney 82; Baron 90; Beld 97.
OSHKOSH LOURDES/VALLEY CHRISTIAN INVITE
Team scores: Clintonville 333, Neenah St. Mary Catholic 339, Lourdes/Valley Christian 345, Wrightstown 348, Living Word Lutheran 352, Luxemburg-Casco 352, Plymouth 367, Oshkosh West 372, Pardeeville 390, Markesan 425, Winneconne 431, Lourdes/Valley Christian JV 439, Wrightstown JV 498, Randolph inc.
Top-five individuals: 1, McGraw, LWL, 74; 2, Johnson, Cl, 76; 3 (tie), Smith, LC, and Lynch, SMC, 78; 5, McLaughlin, LVC, 79.
Pardeeville: Peter Freye 85, Jayce Pargman 99, Cooper Jenatscheck 102, Kylee Barden 104, Payton Bryan 121, Ty Westbury 123. At Lake Breeze G.C., par 72.