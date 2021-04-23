PREP BOYS GOLF: Lodi wins Reedsburg Invite; Pardeeville open season ninth at Oshkosh Lourdes Invite

Portage’s early season growing pains continued as it finished last out of 11 teams in the Div. 1 portion of the Reedsburg Invite. The Warriors combined to shoot a 418, 11 strokes behind 10th-place DeForest.

Holmen (308) meanwhile eked out a three-stroke win over Onalaska (311) to claim the team title, while Oregon topped the host Beavers by a stroke to finish third.

Onalaska’s Max Breiling took home medalist honors as he carded a 1-over-par 71. Leading the way for the Warriors was Jeremy Janisch as the junior finished with a team-best 23-over-par 93.

Janisch struggled on the front half but shaved off seven strokes over the final nine holes. Janisch was the lone Warrior to break the century mark as seniors Nick Straka and Braeden Scheibach shot a 103 and 107, respectively.

Junior Chase Beckett shot a 115 to round out the varsity foursome for the Warriors, who return to action on Monday with the Wisconsin Dells Invite.

Bulldogs finish ninth in season opener

Pardeeville found itself near the bottom of the pack on Friday as the Bulldogs opened their season taking ninth out of 14 teams at the Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian Invitational.