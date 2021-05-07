PREP BOYS GOLF: Pardeeville, Westfield lead area foes at Portage Invite

Days after a second-place finish at its host Trailways South Conference mini-meet, the Pardeeville boys golf team returned to the Portage Country Club on Friday.

The Bulldogs again turned in another solid round as they finished fifth, just a stroke behind fourth-place River Valley, in the Div. 2 portion of the Portage Invite. Pardeeville, which finished just 10 strokes behind third-place Wisconsin Dells, edged out fellow area foe Westfield by five tallies in the Div. 2 field.

Kohler ran away with the Div. 2 team title, shooting a 324, nearly 40 strokes ahead of runners-up Cambridge (361). In the Div. 1 competition, it was all Verona as the Wildcats carded a 320 and topped runners-up Mt. Horeb by 36 strokes.

Reedsburg (359) finished third while the host Warriors finished eighth in the eight-team Div. 1 race, but still posted one of its best rounds of the young season.

"We had a lot of personal bests for the year today, and I am extremely proud of all of the players," Portage coach Ed Carlson said. "They all had some struggles, but they hung in there well, kept grinding along, and never gave up."