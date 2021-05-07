PREP BOYS GOLF: Pardeeville, Westfield lead area foes at Portage Invite

Days after a second-place finish at its host Trailways South Conference mini-meet, the Pardeeville boys golf team returned to the Portage Country Club on Friday.
The Bulldogs again turned in another solid round as they finished fifth, just a stroke behind fourth-place River Valley, in the Div. 2 portion of the Portage Invite. Pardeeville, which finished just 10 strokes behind third-place Wisconsin Dells, edged out fellow area foe Westfield by five tallies in the Div. 2 field.
Kohler ran away with the Div. 2 team title, shooting a 324, nearly 40 strokes ahead of runners-up Cambridge (361). In the Div. 1 competition, it was all Verona as the Wildcats carded a 320 and topped runners-up Mt. Horeb by 36 strokes.
Reedsburg (359) finished third while the host Warriors finished eighth in the eight-team Div. 1 race, but still posted one of its best rounds of the young season.
"We had a lot of personal bests for the year today, and I am extremely proud of all of the players," Portage coach Ed Carlson said. "They all had some struggles, but they hung in there well, kept grinding along, and never gave up."
Leading all of the area players on the day was Pardeeville's Cooper Jenatscheck as he shot a 21-over-par 92, thanks in part to a 44 on the par-36 back nine. Alongside Jenatscheck was Peter Freye, who finished a stroke behind with a 93, while Jayce Pargman also broke the century mark with a 100.
Along with the trio of Bulldogs, three Pioneers also broke 100 in Lucas Thompson, Marcus Grant and Brady Holly. Thompson led Westfield with a 24-over-par 95, while Grant and Holly were neck-and-neck behind him with a 97 and 98, respectively.
As for the hosts, the Warriors were paced by the duo of Braeden Scheibach and Nick Straka, who each shot 29-over-par 100s on the day. Scheibach carded back-to-back 50s on the front and back nines, while Straka shaved off four strokes heading into the clubhouse.
Close behind the duo was Mitchell Butson, who shot a 103, including a 10-over-par 46 on the back half.
"Braeden, Nick, and Mitchell all had pretty good ball striking days, and today's conditions were really tough," Carlson said. "Shots that had side spin were really magnified in the cold and wind. What impressed me most about them is that when they had a bad hole, they bounced back pretty well and that is not always easy to do."
Connor Robinson shot a 101 for the Pioneers, while Kylee Barden finished her day with a 102 for the Bulldogs. Jaden Cole rounded out the Warriors' qualifying scores with a 112.