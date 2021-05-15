PREP BOYS GOLF: Thoeny, Meitzner lead even-keeled Lodi to first place at Columbus Invite; host Cardinals also fare well

“Clearly Lodi and Monona Grove were the two (best) teams,” Cardinals coach Bruce Zahn said. “Our goal was to try and get in third, and we were two strokes off. So really, I don’t feel too bad — I feel we did alright.

“I’m pretty pleased with the way we played.”

Columbus was led by Corey Vick, whose 88 was good for 10th place.

He’s currently in eighth place in the conference’s individual standings and while his score Saturday was a little off what he was shooting for — “He had a bad hole,” Zahn said — it still was in the ballpark.

“If he gets hot, you never know,” Zahn said of the junior’s potential the rest of this season.

Sophomores Tyler Schluter and Tony Genco weren’t far behind Vick with matching 93s and Keyton Hemling’s 103 rounded out Columbus’ score.

All in all, Saturday marked a step in the right direction for the Cardinals.

“It’s a whole new group and we’re pretty young, so we’ve been just trying to get better every week,” Zahn said. “And we’re seeing it — going from 390 down to 380 down into the 370s. We’re trying to work our way down to hopefully maybe in the 350s so we’ve got a chance to go on to the sectionals.