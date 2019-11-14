Carly Moon is headed to Minnesota.
The Baraboo High School senior signed a letter of intent to play college golf at Winona State University during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at BHS.
"Winona was right for me," Moon said Thursday, noting she plans on majoring in marketing at the NCAA Division II school that plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. "When I visited the campus and met with coaches, I could see myself as a student-athlete there. ... I verbally committed in August and felt confident in making that decision."
Moon is coming off a standout four-year career for the Baraboo girls golf team, which was formed when she was a freshman in 2016.
"I am proud of being a member of the team that started my freshman year and for encouraging younger players to join," Moon said. "These past four years playing Baraboo girls golf have been the best four years of my life. I look forward to keeping up with the Baraboo team next fall and seeing how my friends are doing."
Moon steadily progressed throughout her career, including placing 50th at the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state meet in Madison.
"The thing I enjoy about golf the most is knowing that there's always room for improvement everywhere in your game," Moon said. "When I made it to state, I started to think college golf was a possibility."
Moon put together a strong senior season this fall, winning her first Badger North Conference individual title and regional championship before tying for 12th at sectionals. Moon, who also plays basketball and soccer at Baraboo, earned Academic All-State honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
“She has had such a successful high school golf and academic career,” Baraboo coach Landon Brownell said of Moon after the 2019 season. “She has built quite a reputation as a top golfer and admired by her peers and my fellow coach colleagues. ... It has been such a rewarding experience coaching Carly during her four years on our varsity team and she will leave big shoes to fill. Not only will we miss her as a valuable golfer but as a leader and role model.”
