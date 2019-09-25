PRAIRIE DU SAC — Carly Moon has spent the last four years establishing herself as one of the best prep girls golfers in the Badger North Conference.
The Baraboo senior went out on top Wednesday, winning the individual title at the Badger North meet at Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac.
"Carly Moon was the name of the hour... and name of our Badger North Conference," Baraboo head coach Landon Brownell said. "Carly outplayed everyone today."
Moon, who entered the day in second behind Portage's Sophie Denure, shot a 78 on the par-70 course to beat out 34 golfers for individual medalist honors. Moon was the lone golfer to break into the 70s, as she had the lowest score on the front nine (41) and the back nine (37) to beat the field by five strokes.
"She had a slower start, but she has capitalized on 18-hole events throughout her Baraboo career," Brownell said of Moon, who was also all-conference as a sophomore and junior. "Once she settles in, she looks forward to the rest of her holes and outplays the field."
Waunakee's Sydney Grimm shot an 83 to take second Wednesday, while Reedsburg's Kaitlyn Brunken and DeForest's Taryn Endres each shot an 85 to tie for third, and Denure (86) finished fifth.
Combining the regular season with the conference meet, Moon leads a first-team All-Badger North group that also includes Denure, Grimm, Waunakee's Aly Kinzel and Mount Horeb's Ellie Lombardo.
Moon's low round sparked Baraboo to a fourth-place team finish, one spot better than last year. The T-Birds had a four-player team score of 382 strokes, finishing behind Waunakee (347), Reedsburg (356) and Portage (378) in the seven-team meet.
"The Baraboo girls team continues to make strides, even though today wasn't our best team score." Brownell said of the T-Birds, who went 3-2-1 during the Badger North dual season. "Lake Wisconsin Country Club can be a good challenge with narrow holes and the wind that comes off the lake. It is a good test for all the clubs in your golf bag.
"We have continued to set individual and team goals and today we finished in the middle of the conference. Our girls have worked hard this season on all aspects of the game and we will continue to work. Team scores also reflected the course conditions with winds and aerated greens they did on Monday."
Adele Griffin, who was there with Moon when the Baraboo program formed in 2016, had the second-lowest round for the T-Birds. The senior shot a 50 on the front and the back to finish with a 100.
"Adele Griffin also had a start to her round that she would like to do over and settled in as well and played steady through the rest of her round," Brownell said. "Minus her last hole with a bad bounce out of bounds, she played well the last three-quarters of her holes. She has been such a large part of the Baraboo girls golf program since day one her freshman year. She is truly a team leader and role model for the Baraboo student body."
Caroline Lewison added a 101, while Kayla Capener shot a 103 to round out Baraboo's scoring.
(Caroline Lewison) grinded through one of those rounds that golfers have and looks forward to prepare for the regional at our home course," Brownell said. "Kayla Capener had a few bad breaks today but is continuing to improve and get valuable varsity experience in her freshman year."
Meg Turkington was Baraboo's fifth golfer, shooting a 111.
"All-in-all I am proud of all of our girls and the progress each has made all season and the goals they continue to set," Brownell said.
The T-Birds will go home to host a WIAA Division 1 regional meet Oct. 1 at Baraboo Country Club.
Moon has led Baraboo in each of her three regional meets, taking a step forward each year. She was eliminated in regionals as a freshman and sectionals as a sophomore before placing 50th at the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state girls golf tournament.
"She isn't done yet," Brownell said of Moon. "She is really looking forward to continuing her success."
