Two up, two down for Carly Moon.
The Baraboo High School senior backed up last week's Badger North Conference girls golf title with a WIAA Division 1 regional championship Friday.
"Carly once again has proven that she is at the top of a list of great players in the state," Baraboo coach Landon Brownell said. "When you have teams like (state-ranked) Middleton and Waunakee, you know you'll have some great competition."
Moon shot an 80 at Baraboo Country Club on Friday to take first out of 44 players, finishing two strokes ahead of Middleton's Katherine Meier (82).
"I felt a little shaky before starting, because I was nervous and I didn't have the start I wanted," Moon said. "But I improved throughout the rest of the round."
Moon will be the lone Thunderbird competing at Tuesday's sectional at Lake Windsor Golf Club. Baraboo failed to advance as a team, as its four-player team score of 398 placed eighth out of nine teams. Middleton (340), Waunakee (362), Sun Prairie (374) and Reedsburg (379) advanced to sectionals, while Moon led the four individual qualifiers from the non-qualifying teams.
"It is always bittersweet when we end our program season," Brownell said. "As you can see with the scoring today, Baraboo Country Club proved to be a good test for all parts of the golf game."
Baraboo's first four-year girls golfer will be joined at sectionals by Madison West's Ava Downing (84), Portage's Sophie Denure (86) and Madison West's Ashley Fleming (91).
Moon was in control much of the round, parring the par-4 fourth hole, birdying the par-4 fifth and parring the par-4 sixth to finish with a front-nine 41. She came out firing on the back, parring the par-3 10th and 13th while birdying the par-5 12th. She closed it out with pars on the par-3 16th and par-5 17th before bogeying the par-4 18th to shoot a 39 on the back.
"Carly again had a bit of a slow start in her round on her first three holes, but she proved again that that does not determine her round," Brownell said. "She had a very impressive finish after that, especially on the difficult back nine."
She was the leader in the clubhouse when she finished, then watched as her score held up for her first regional championship.
"It was a little nerve-wracking waiting for the rest of the girls to come in not knowing the official standings," said Moon, played in a twosome with Denure instead of a threesome since Madison West only had four golfers. "Playing with just Sophie was nice because we were keeping up a good pace, but it felt abnormal."
Moon was the lone T-Bird to break 100.
Sophomore Caroline Lewison shot a 100 to tie Reedsburg's Grace Benish for 24th. Lewison parred the first two holes on the way to finishing with a front-nine 48 and a back-nine 52.
"She has come so far in her golf game," Brownell said. "Today wasn't one of her best rounds, but that is how golf is. There will be some that are good and some that are not as good. Caroline is a true competitor and is always looking to have a personal-best round. I know her game will continue to improve and I'm so glad she is only a sophomore."
Sadie Schlender added a 105 for the T-Birds, shooting a 53 on the front and a 52 on the back to place 31st overall. Kayla Capener and Meg Turkington both came in at 113 to tie for 40th. Capener shot a 54 on the front and Turkington carded a 53 on the back, while both birdied the par-5 12th.
"Meg Turkington has been making a lot of progress with her game this season and played in the No. 5 spot today," Brownell said. "She wasn't having one of her best starts on the front 9. She has been really working hard and it is paying off ... especially with the mental part of the game and staying positive. She was able to have a better second 9 today on the tougher back 9 at Baraboo.
"I want to commend Sadie for her season and play today," Brownell said of Schlender. "Sadie had a stretch toward the end of the season that all golfers have. Golf can be a game where you just have to keep grinding and put in the time to tune it up. Sadie never gives up and has continued to earn her spot as a dependable player in our program and look forward to seeing her continue to improve.
"(Capener) has also been making a lot of progress in her game and a consistent player on our varsity squad. She was also having one of those rounds where she wasn't really able to get things going and finished this season out today . ... Kayla will be a valuable asset to our program as she is only a freshman and is determined to continue improving her game.
"(Turkington) has been really working hard and it is paying off, especially with the mental part of the game and staying positive. She was able to have a better second nine today."
Moon has been in this position before, as she took ninth at regionals last year to become the lone T-Bird to qualify for sectionals. Moon took third at Reedsburg Country Club and went on to place 50th at the WIAA Division 1 state meet at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
"It definitely feels different and I feel more pressure being the only one representing Baraboo," Moon said.
Moon also has experience at Lake Windsor Golf Club, shooting a 37 on nine holes to win medalist honors at the Badger North dual meet against DeForest on Sept. 9.
"I have been fortunate to be able to coach Carly the last four years and look forward to being there to help her keep pushing for another run for the state tournament," Brownell said.
