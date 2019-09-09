The Portage girls golf team improved to 2-0-1 in Badger North Conference duals following a 32-shot victory (186-218) over Mount Horeb at Norsk Golf Club on Monday afternoon.
Portage was once again led by junior Sophie Denure, who tied Mount Horeb’s Ellie Lombardo for medalist honors with a 3-over-par 39. Denure’s round included four pars, three bogies and a birdie on the par-4 sixth hole.
"Sophie played a really great round of golf in all phases,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “Her ball striking was especially solid today. She is also really displaying a great mental game. When you are thinking through shots and executing, good things are going to happen and she is really showing that."
Portage freshman Ella Denure shot a 10-over 46 to record her team’s second-lowest score of the day. Carlson gave her credit for bouncing back after a few bad breaks early in her round.
“She really showed a lot of maturity and got the most out of the round that she could,” Carlson said. “It is easy to play the game when you’re on, but scrambling and saving strokes shows a lot of character and I am proud of her."
Other rounds for Portage included a 50 from Hanna Garetson, a 51 from Rachel Hepler and a 53 from Katelyn Williams.
Carlson was happy to return home with the win, especially after playing on a course that has given Portage teams plenty of problems in the past.
"It is always nice to put together this type of performance on the road, especially at the Norsk,” Carlson said. “That course just has a knack for causing us problems on and around the greens."
Portage will likely face its toughest conference test on Thursday, when it travels to Waunakee to play the defending Badger North champions at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek.
