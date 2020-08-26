PREP GIRLS GOLF: Denure shoots 74, leads Portage to title at home invite

Carlson said the key to Fick’s round was not letting a bad shot affect the next shot.

"I'm going to start calling her ‘bounce back,’ because every time she hits a bad shot, she comes back on the next one,” Carlson said. “That isn't easy to do, and it shows what kind of character she has."

Portage also got a 100 from sophomore Ella Denure and a 109 from senior Maddie Mumm.

The event had each team play with four players, instead of the usual five. Without a fifth score to throw out, all four individual scores counted to the team score, meaning every member of Portage's team had to deliver to hold off Reedsburg’s charge.

Carlson said victory is more sweet because it comes during the ongoing pandemic, which has added stress to the students, many who lost their spring sports seasons and are being forced to attend school virtually on at least a part time basis this fall.

"We certainly made some awesome memories out there today,” Carlson said. “Players have been through so many emotional roller coasters lately, and it was just so cool to see them get their trophies. Winning your home invite is always special, but that is really magnified this year."

Portage also had three junior varsity players who played nine holes on Wednesday. Leading that group was Mira Mickelson, who shot an 18-over 53.

