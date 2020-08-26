PREP GIRLS GOLF: Denure shoots 74, leads Portage to title at home invite

For just the second time in program history, the Portage girls golf team won its home invitational.
Led by senior Sophie Denure career-best round, the Warriors shot a 382 and beat Reedsburg by three shots to finish in first place at the Portage Invitational at the Portage Country Club on Wednesday. The only other time Portage won its home invite was in 2013.
Denure, who also won Tuesday’s Baraboo Invite by two shots over Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson, dominated the competition on her home course. Denure carded a pair of birdies — on the par 4 14th and 17th holes — on her way to shooting a 4-over-par 74. That score put her 12 shots clear of Kayla Gray of Wisconsin Dells, who finished as the meet’s runner-up with a 16-over 86.
Denure, who had four bogies and a double bogey to go along with her pair of birdies, made the best of her final opportunity to play at the Portage Invite.
"Sophie was just plain amazing,” said Portage coach Ed Carlson. “Anytime you dominate the field like she did today, you are doing something really special. She was in control of all facets of her game. Being well-rounded is definitely one of her strengths, but today she was in the zone. She made it look effortless."
Denure was the lone Portage golfer to land in the top 10, but there were other Warriors who impressed on Wednesday. Junior Elizabeth Fick also shot a career-best score, finishing with a 29-over-par 99.
Carlson said the key to Fick’s round was not letting a bad shot affect the next shot.
"I'm going to start calling her ‘bounce back,’ because every time she hits a bad shot, she comes back on the next one,” Carlson said. “That isn't easy to do, and it shows what kind of character she has."
Portage also got a 100 from sophomore Ella Denure and a 109 from senior Maddie Mumm.
The event had each team play with four players, instead of the usual five. Without a fifth score to throw out, all four individual scores counted to the team score, meaning every member of Portage's team had to deliver to hold off Reedsburg’s charge.
Carlson said victory is more sweet because it comes during the ongoing pandemic, which has added stress to the students, many who lost their spring sports seasons and are being forced to attend school virtually on at least a part time basis this fall.
"We certainly made some awesome memories out there today,” Carlson said. “Players have been through so many emotional roller coasters lately, and it was just so cool to see them get their trophies. Winning your home invite is always special, but that is really magnified this year."
Portage also had three junior varsity players who played nine holes on Wednesday. Leading that group was Mira Mickelson, who shot an 18-over 53.
