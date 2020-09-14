 Skip to main content
PREP GIRLS GOLF: Ella Denure leads Portage to easy win over Beaver Dam
PREP GIRLS GOLF | PORTAGE 203, BEAVER DAM 226

PREP GIRLS GOLF: Ella Denure leads Portage to easy win over Beaver Dam

Sophie Denure

Portage's Sophie Denure watches her shot during a dual meet in Beaver Dam on Monday.

 Dan Larson

After suffering a 10-shot loss at Reedsburg last Thursday, the Portage girls golf team got back in the win column on Monday, defeating Beaver Dam by 23 shots at the Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam.

Leading the Warriors, who finished with a team score of 203, was Ella Denure. The sophomore finished with an 11-over-par 47, giving her a three-

Fick finished second with a 14-over 50, while Portage senior Sophie Denure was third with a 15-over 51. Mira Mickelson rounded out Portage’s scores with a 55.

Beaver Dam was led by Taylor Schaefer with 54.

The Warriors will return to action on Thursday with a match against Reedsburg at the Portage Country Club. Portage is also scheduled to play in a dual match with Wisconsin Dells at the Wild Rock Golf Club next Monday.

Portage: Ella Denure 47, Elizabeth Fick 50, Sophie Denure 51, Mira Mickelson 55. Beaver Dam: Taylor Schaefer 54, Ellen Poels 66, Natalie Jens 67, Bella Oestreicher 69. At Old Hickory Golf Club, par 36.

