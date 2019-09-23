The Baraboo girls golf team finished its conference dual meet season with a193-265 victory over Beaver Dam at the Baraboo Country Club on Monday afternoon.
Finishing with medalist honors was Baraboo’s Carly Moon with a 5-over-par 41.
Carly is continuing to play steady golf and is very close to averaging scores in the 30s,” Baraboo coach Landon Brownell said. “She had a few good looks at birdies today but wasn't able to get any to fall.”
You have free articles remaining.
Baraboo’s Caroline Lewison was the only other golfer to break 50 on Monday.
“Caroline Lewison is continuing to hit the ball very well and her short game is getting a lot more consistent,” Brownell said. “She ran into a few bad breaks today that resulted in a few extra strokes but I am proud of how far she has been coming.”
The Thunderbirds now enter the finishing stretch of their season. They will compete at the Badger Conference Tournament on Wednesday at the Lake Wisconsin Golf Club. Baraboo is also hosting a Division 1 regional meet, which will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Baraboo Country Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)