Led by Carly Moon’s 5-over-par 41 and Caroline Lewison’s 6-over 42, the Baraboo girls golf team picked up a 185-215 victory over host Mount Horeb in a Badger North Conference dual meet at the Norsk Golf Club on Thursday.
Moon’s round could have easily been better according to coach Landon Brownell.
“Carly was hitting the ball alright,” Brownell said, “but just couldn't get into position for makeable birdie putts and had just a few more bogeys than she would have liked.”
Lewison’s 42 was a nice improvement over the 48 she shot in a loss to Waunakee on Wednesday at the Baraboo Country Club.
“Caroline Lewison played a very steady round and was putting herself in position to make pars and a few bogeys and shot one of her best nine-hole rounds today with a 42,” Brownell said. “This is a number that I know she can get down to consistently, which would be a huge factor in getting our team scores under 180.”
Baraboo also got a 13-over 49 from Adele Griffin to go along with a 53 from Sadie Schlender.
Baraboo also got a nice surprise from freshmamn Kayla Capner, who shot a career-best 44 while playing on junior varsity on Thursday.
“She has been showing a ton of improvement and getting some valuable competitive experience this season,” Brownell said. “She has a very athletic swing and is fine tuning her short game and it's showing. She will be in the varsity mix coming up next week as we prepare for the conference tournament and regionals."
Baraboo will return to action on Monday when it plays host to Beaver Dam. The T-Birds will then play at the Badger Conference Meet on Wednesday at the Lake Wisconsin Golf Club.
