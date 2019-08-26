Playing in its first Badger North Conference dual meet on Monday, the Portage girls golf team came up short in its search for its first conference win of the season.
Not all was lost for the Warriors, though, as they weren’t hung with their first conference loss of the season, either. Portage instead had to settle for a tie, as the Warriors and host Baraboo posted identical team scores of 166 on the par-29 layout at Faifield Hills Golf Course on Monday afternoon.
With the tie, Portage and Baraboo both get a half-point towards the conference championship race.
“Every shot counts and tonight’s result really puts that under the microscope,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “Every player from both teams can reflect back and see where they might have thrown away a shot or two. It is a good learning experience.”
Portage was led by junior Sophie Denure, who shot a 5-over-par 34. Denure never got into any big trouble at Fairfield hills, as she didn’t shoot anything worse than a bogey, but also was unable to put any birdies on her card.
Carlson said Denure, who topped the Division 2 field at last week’s Wisconsin Dells Invite, didn’t have her best game on Monday.
“But she held together a pretty decent round. It shows how far she has come as a player,” Carlson said. “I really love her ability to grind out every shot. She is really learning how to score.”
Portage freshman Ella Denure finished with a 12-over 41, while junior Hanna Garetson bounced back from a rough start to shoot a 14-over 43.
“Hanna had a terrible start and then played awesome golf,” Carlson said. “She has a terrific attitude, and she really can string together long stretches of consistent golf.”
Portage’s fourth score was a 48 from Rachel Hepler.
Next up for Portage is the Baraboo Invitational on Tuesday, followed by the Portage Invite on Wednesday.
PORTAGE 166, BARABOO 166
Portage: Sophie Denure 34, Ella Denure 41, Hanna Garetson 43, Rachel Hepler 48, Katelyn Williams 52. Baraboo: Carly Moon 35, Caroline Lewison 41, Sadie Schlender 41, Adele Griffin 49 Macy Henry 55.
Portage JV: Elizabeth Fick 46, Hannah Ness 48, Gracie Kohn 65. Baraboo JV: Tiereny Becker 49, Kayla Capener 50, Meg Turkington 51, Zann Peterson 51, Gabby Jurvelin 54, Katie Gruber 55, Bella Gillet 57.
At Fairfield Hills G.C., par 29.
