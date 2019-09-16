Playing in the program’s annual Golfing in Pink event to benefit breast cancer research, the Portage prep girls golf team shot its best nine-hole team score of the season, cruising to a 184-202 victory over DeForest in a Badger North Conference dual meet at the Portage Country Club on Monday.
As she has in just about every meet this season, Sophie Denure led the Warriors. The junior had an up-and-down round on her way to shooting a 5-over-par 40.
Denure’s round included a double-bogey 6 on the opening hole, but she followed up with a birdie on the par-3 No. 2. Denure found trouble on the fourth hole, when her drive plugged in a wet area in the rough. She never was able find the ball, leading to a triple bogey. She would again recover nicely though, getting birdie on the fifth hole.
"Sophie's round was pretty wild. We talk a lot about bounce back and she really delivered in that area tonight,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “It is not too often that you are going to make two birdies after two rough holes, especially after that terrible break on the fourth hole. That shows an awful lot of character and determination, and Sophie is that type of player."
Denure earned medalist honors by five shots over younger sister Ella, who finished with a 10-over 45 for Portage. Carlson said Ella Denure, a freshman, is starting to play smart golf.
"Ella played pretty steady the whole round,” Carlson said. “She is really starting to understand situations on the golf course. There were two times tonight that she thought through a very difficult shot. I loved how she stepped up to hit those shots with certainty and confidence. She is really coming on."
You have free articles remaining.
Portage senior Rachel Hepler continued her recent trend of improved play, shooting a 12-over 47. Her score easily could have been much lower, had it not been for the 9 she carded on the eighth hole after being over the green in four shots.
"Rachel had her most consistent round of the year,” Carlson said. “She really hit the ball well and kept it in play. She had one bad hole, but overall it was awesome. I think you can see her really starting to get more confident each time out."
Rounding out Portage’s varsity scores on Monday were sophomore Elizabeth Fick with 52 and junior Hanna Garetson with a 55. DeForest was led by Taryn Endres with a 47.
Portage improves to 3-1-1 in conference duals with the win. The Warriors will finish the conference dual meet portion of their schedule on Tuesday with a home match against Beaver Dam.
And while the Warriors enjoyed Monday’s victory, Carlson said the night was really about raising money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.
"It was a special night for our program. We played for a cause much greater than the game,” Carlson said. “We had some struggles at times on the course, but those situations are nothing compared to what thousands of women are battling every day. Events like this really put sports in perspective. The community of Portage can be really proud of what the girls did tonight."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)