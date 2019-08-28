After a shooting a disappointing 424 at the Baraboo Invitational on Tuesday, the Portage girls golf team was looking for a bounce-back performance at its home invitational on Wednesday.
Thanks to a pair of solid rounds by sisters Sophie and Ella Denure, and continued improvement from freshman Elizabeth Fick, the Warriors were able to turn things around, shooting a 385 on their way to finishing in fifth place at the 10-team meet at the Portage Country Club.
Portage finished 31 shots behind meet champion Waunakee, and was 21 shots behind runner-up Wisconsin Dells.
Portage coach Ed Carlson gave credit to his team for putting Tuesday’s performance behind it.
"They dropped their team score over 30 shots in one day,” Carlson said. “To say we improved a bit would definitely be an understatement. We were just much more consistent today. We were in play more off the tee, and our ball striking was much more solid. Hopefully the girls will see what they are capable of doing."
Junior Sophie Denure led the turnaround for the Warriors. She shot a 40 on her opening nine on her way to finishing with a 16-over-par 86, finishing in seventh place overall, 14 shots behind Stoughton’s Myranda Kotlowski, who won the meet with a 2-over 72.
"Sophie played well today,” Carlson said. “She some struggles midway through the back nine, but she kept plugging along. The score could have been lower, but I was impressed with how she continued to fight without her best stuff. She was a real leader today."
Portage freshman Ella Denure tied for 10th place overall with a 19-over-par 89. Carlson said it was a “breakout round” for Ella Denure.
"She hit the ball so solid off the tee and on her approach shots,” Carlson said. “There was really only one hole where she was out of position. I love the way she competes. She continues to learn a lot every time she is out there. It was really cool to see her win a medal. She definitely deserved it."
Fick finished with Portage’s third best score of the day, shooting a 103. At the beginning of the season, Carlson wasn’t sure if Fick would force her way into the varsity lineup, but following Wednesday’s round, it’s a safe bet she will continue to get opportunities to play with Portage’s top five.
"I am really excited about Elizabeth's round. She has an athletic swing and is really starting to learn different shots on the course,” Carlson said. “Today she really gave our team a huge boost, and this should do a lot for her confidence."
Portage’s other varsity scores on Wednesday included a 107 from Rachel Hepler and a 108 from Hanna Garetson.
Wednesday’s Portage Invite finishes off a busy opening stretch for the Warriors. After playing in six meets in a 13-day stretch to begin the season, Portage will now take the next nine days off before returning to action in a Badger North Conference match against Reedsburg on Saturday, Sept. 7.
