The Portage girls golf team finished in third place out of seven teams at the Badger North Conference Meet at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac on Wednesday.
Leading Portage was junior Sophie Denure, who shot a 16-over-par 86, to finish in a tie for fifth place overall. Baraboo senior Carly Moon won the meet, shooting an 8-over-par 78.
The result for Denure was good enough to land her on the five-member All-Badger North Conference first team, along with Moon, Waunakee’s Sydney Grimm and Aly Kinzel and Mount Horeb’s Ellie Lombardo.
Portage coach Ed Carlson said Denure made the best of her round.
“I thought she did a tremendous job of scrambling,” Carlson said. “Her ball striking wasn’t on and she made a couple of great up-and-downs. It really showed a lot of command of her game. A sign of a good player is that they can make adjustments during the round and Sophie did those things.”
Portage freshman Ella Denure finished in 10th place with a 20-over-par 90. Ella Denure, Sophie’s sister, finished on the all-conference second team.
“Ella just learns something every time out there,” Carlson said. “She hit some shots that a lot of other girls can’t hit. She only continues to grow and understand those situations that are going to allow her to be more successful.”
Other Portage results included a 98 from Rachel Hepler, a 104 from Elizabeth Fick and a 107 from Hanna Garetson. The sub-100 round for Hepler continued a stretch of improved play for her.
“Rachel didn’t do anything spectacular, but she was steady the whole day, and that’s the kind of player she is,” Carlson said. “She doesn’t get too high, and never gets too low. She pulls through when we need her.”
The third-place finish also put Portage in third place in the final conference standings.
Next up for Portage is the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo Regional, which will be Tuesday at the Baraboo Country Club. Joining Portage at the nine-team regional will be top-ranked Middleton along with Baraboo, DeForest, Madison West, Monona Grove, Reedsburg, Sun Prairie and Waunakee.
At the regional, the top four teams and the top four individuals that are not on one of the top four teams will advance to play in the DeForest Sectional, which will be held at the Lake Windsor Golf Club on Oct. 7.
Team scores: Waunakee 347, Reedsburg 356, Portage 378, Baraboo 382, DeForest 383, Mount Horeb 435, Beaver Dam 545.
Top 5 individuals: 1, Carly Moon, Bar, 78; 2, Sydney Grimm, Wau, 83; 3, Taryn Endres, DeF, 85.
Portage: Sophie Denure 86, Ella Denure 90, Rachel Hepler 98, Elizabeth Fick 104, Hanna Garetson 107.
At Lake Wisconsin C.C., par 70.
