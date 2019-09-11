The Portage girls golf team put together another solid round, shooting a 383 and finishing in eighth place at a stacked field of 15 teams at the Balance and Believe Shootout held at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison on Wednesday.
Portage junior Hanna Garetson shot a career-best 27-over-par 99 for the Warriors, finishing in 42nd place out of 82 players. Portage coach Ed Carlson said shooting a career low round at Blackhawk Country Club is an impressive feat.
“I am so excited for Hanna. It is also really cool to see somebody get their career low score, and she did it on this course and in tough playing conditions,” Carlson said. “I just love the way Hanna is always so positive. Her attitude fuels her determination and she always gives it her best.”
Carding the low round of the day for Portage was junior Sophie Denure, who finished 18th with a 16-over 88. Her younger sister, freshman Ella Denure, finished 36th with a 23-over 95. Earning Portage’s fourth-best score was senior Rachel Hepler with a 101.
Carlson was happy to see his team do so well against so many large schools.
“This is an awesome showing for us,” Carlson said. “Not only did we put together a very solid score on a golf course that is the hardest we will play all year, we also had a great team finish in a very good and deep field of teams.”
You have free articles remaining.
BALANCE AND BELIEVE SHOOTOUT
Team scores: Middleton 323, Madison Edgewood 358, Waunakee 358, Green Bay Notre Dame 364, Stoughton 368, Madison West 373, Madison Memorial 380, Portage 383, Milton 399, Verona 411, Sun Prairie 414, Watertown 416, Oregon 419, Jefferson 420, Janesville Parker 435.
Top 10 individuals: 1, M. Kotlowski, Sto, 74; 2, Sanderson, Mid, 74; 3, Welch, ME, 77; 4, C. Kotlowski, Sto, 78; 4, Schleeper, Ver, 78; 4, Meier, Mid, 78; Schmidt, Ore, 78; 4, Baranczyk, BP, 78; 9, McCarthy, MM, 81; 10, Dunk, Mil, 81.
Portage: Sophie Denure 88, Ella Denure 95, Hanna Garetson 99, Rachel Hepler 101, Katelyn Williams 129.
At Blackhawk C.C., par 72.w
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)