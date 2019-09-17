The Portage girls golf team shot its lowest nine-hole score in recent memory, as the Warriors cruised to a 72-shot victory over Beaver Dam, beating the Golden Beavers 174-246 in a Badger North Conference dual meet on Tuesday afternoon at the Portage Country Club.
Portage’s Ella Denure, Rachel Hepler and Elizabeth Fick all shot career low scores for the varsity, while junior varsity golfer Gracie Kohn also shot a personal best score on Tuesday with a 65.
Ella Denure and older sister Sophie Denure tied for medalist honors a 6-over 41. Hepler shot a 45, while Fick and Hanna Garetson both shot 47 for the Warriors.
"We absolutely shattered our team low tonight, and it is the lowest we have gone in years,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “It was an incredible team effort. These girls played amazing golf. What a way to finish off the Badger North Conference regular season."
Portage finished the Badger North Conference dual meet season with a 4-1-1 record. The Warriors will play in the Badger Conference Meet at Lake Wisconsin Country Club on Wednesday.
PORTAGE 174, BEAVER DAM 246
Medalist: S. Denure, P, and E. Denure, P, 41.
Portage: S. Denure 41, E. Denure 41, Hepler 45, Garetson 47, Fick 47. Beaver Dam: DiStefano 59, Witzke 61, Yagodinski 62, Sether 64, Poels 70. At Portage CC, par 35.
