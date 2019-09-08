Things were looking pretty bleak for the Portage girls golf team in the final moments of its Badger North Conference dual meet with Reedsburg.
With only the teams’ No. 5 golfers still on the course, Portage was trailing Reedsburg by two shots. It was a deficit that Portage was able to overcome though, as Katelyn Williams came to the rescue. The Portage junior was the final Portage golfer to finish her round, doing so with a career-best 15-over-par 50. That score allowed Portage to drop Elizabeth Fick’s 53 from its team total, giving the Warriors a one-shot victory (184-185) over the Beavers at the Portage Country Club.
“She kept the ball in play and eliminated those big numbers,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said of Williams’ round. “I'm really proud of her."
Williams wasn’t the only Portage golfer to shoot a career-best score. Junior Sophie Denure used an impressive short game to earn medalist honors by six shots over Reedsburg’s Anna Krieski, shooting a 1-over 36.
Denure’s round included six pars, two bogies, and a birdie on the par 3 third hole. She one putted her first seven holes and had just 11 total putts in her round.
"Sophie was a little shaky off the tee, but her irons were solid and she played like a superhero from inside 100 yards and on the greens,” Carlson said. "She made a six foot putt to save par on the first green, and I told her how confident that stroke looked. I didn't realize that was just the start of one of the best scrambling rounds that I have seen in years."
Portage’s second best round of the day came from freshman Ella Denure, who finished with an 11-over 46. Williams’ 50 was next for the Warriors, followed by junior Hanna Garetson’s 17-over 52.
The victory improves Portage’s conference record to 1-0-1, but maybe more importantly, shows the Warriors can be a quality opponent.
"The girls really played well out there in all phases,” Carlson said. “Reedsburg is a very good team, and we showed what we are capable of doing today and pulled out a huge team victory. This should do a lot for our confidence and belief."
Portage’s Rachel Hepler had a breakthrough round on Saturday while playing on the junior varsity. The senior shot a 13-over 48, a sign that she might be ready to compete for a varsity spot after some struggles early in the season.
“Rachel has really been struggling this year, but she was awesome today,” Carlson said. “I give her a ton of credit for staying positive in a tough stretch."
