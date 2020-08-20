PREP GIRLS GOLF: Portage plays bogey-free round, finishes 2nd at Dells Scramble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Putting together a bogey-free round at Thursday’s season-opening Wisconsin Dells Scramble was a great to start the season for the Portage girls golf team, but the Warriors missed some opportunities to really go low, and maybe return home as the meet champion.

Portage finished the day with just three birdies. Two of those birdies came on Portage’s second and third holes of the day, and the Warriors made just one more birdie the rest of the way en route to a 3-under-par 69 at the Wild Rock Golf Course, good for second place at the 10-team meet, just two shots back of meet champion Reedsburg.

Portage was represented at the event by seniors Sophie Denure and Maddie Mumm along with junior Elizabeth Fick and sophomore Ella Denure. The foursome opened the day on the 18th hole with a par, but then birdied the par-5 first hole and the par-4 second to quickly get to 2-under. Portage’s only other birdie came on the par-5 14th hole.

Portage coach Ed Carlson said his team was able to avoid getting into any real difficult situations.