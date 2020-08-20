PREP GIRLS GOLF: Portage plays bogey-free round, finishes 2nd at Dells Scramble

Putting together a bogey-free round at Thursday’s season-opening Wisconsin Dells Scramble was a great to start the season for the Portage girls golf team, but the Warriors missed some opportunities to really go low, and maybe return home as the meet champion.
Portage finished the day with just three birdies. Two of those birdies came on Portage’s second and third holes of the day, and the Warriors made just one more birdie the rest of the way en route to a 3-under-par 69 at the Wild Rock Golf Course, good for second place at the 10-team meet, just two shots back of meet champion Reedsburg.
Portage was represented at the event by seniors Sophie Denure and Maddie Mumm along with junior Elizabeth Fick and sophomore Ella Denure. The foursome opened the day on the 18th hole with a par, but then birdied the par-5 first hole and the par-4 second to quickly get to 2-under. Portage’s only other birdie came on the par-5 14th hole.
Portage coach Ed Carlson said his team was able to avoid getting into any real difficult situations.
"Pretty much our score was the worst score we could have shot,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “We really weren't in trouble all day, except on hole 13, where we did an outstanding job scrambling for par. In all the years we have been going to scramble events, I don't remember a day where we went bogey free. To do it at Wild Rock is a great accomplishment."
Reedsburg was represented by the fivesome of Ashleigh Johnson, Grace Benish, Lily McPherson, Elizabeth Carey and Madison Monte. Reedsburg started on the 12th hole and was just 1-under through its first nine holes, but caught fire late in the round. Starting on the fourth hole — Reedsburg’s 10th hole of the day — the Beavers reeled off four straight birdies. Reedsburg did bogey the seventh hole, but got that stroke back with a birdie on the par-3 ninth and finished with a 5-under 67.
And even though Portage couldn’t catch Reedsburg, Carlson was plenty happy with the way the team played.
“This is a great way to start the season,” Carlson said. “Wild Rock is a demanding course that brings challenges both off the tee and around the greens, so it was a good test for us. We handled it well."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the entire spring high school sports seasons, Thursday’s event was the first WIAA competition for Portage since its boys basketball team lost a regional quarterfinal game back in early March. The scramble format allowed for teams to play in their own groups, and Carlson the players wore masks when riding together in carts between holes, and many times kept them on when playing.
"(Wisconsin Dells) coach (Seth) Neilson and his staff did an excellent job organizing this event, and it was just so special to be out there coaching high school kids again,” Carlson said. “This is a day that I won't forget for a long time."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!