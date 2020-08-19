PREP GIRLS GOLF: Portage ready for return to action

On player who had to be especially happy about getting the opportunity to play this fall is senior Sophie Denure, who has been the anchor of Portage’s varsity lineup the last three seasons. Last season, Denure finished in a tie for fifth place at the Badger North Conference Meet and ended up on the five-member Badger North Conference first team.

Denure went on to shoot an 86 at the Division 1 Baraboo Regional and was the only member of the Portage team to advance to sectionals. At the DeForest sectional, Denure struggled and shot a 94, denying her the chance to play at the state tournament.

Carlson said Denure is a natural leader because of her team-first attitude, but she also has made strides in how she plays on the course.

“Golf wise, her game has come a long way in the last couple years,” Carlson said. “What makes her such a strong player is that she is solid in all aspects of the game, including the mental side. Sophie is a reflective person and that trait really helps her on the golf course with decision making and keeping a positive attitude.”