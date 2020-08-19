PREP GIRLS GOLF: Portage ready for return to action

When the Portage girls golf team tees off at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational on Thursday morning, it will be the first WIAA athletic competition a Portage High School team has competed in since the Portage boys basketball team lost to McFarland in the opening round of the boys basketball tournament on March 13.
A little more than a week after that game was played, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the remainder of the boys and girls basketball tournaments to be cancelled, and then forced the entire high school spring sports season to be wiped out. Ever since then, members of Portage’s girls golf team were wondering if they would get the chance to play this fall, and it wasn’t until last Friday that the WIAA gave fall sports the go-ahead for the 2020 season.
On Monday, Portage golf coach Ed Carlson and his team reported to the Portage Country Club for the team’s first practice.
“You hear the expression ‘taking things for granted’ a lot in life, but I think the health crisis that our country has gone through over the past six months really makes you think,” Carlson said. “I love my job, and I realize that I have taken a lot of my blessings for granted. When the first practice finally rolled around, I don’t remember the last time I was so happy. You could just see how excited they were to be back and involved in a school activity. It was special.”
On player who had to be especially happy about getting the opportunity to play this fall is senior Sophie Denure, who has been the anchor of Portage’s varsity lineup the last three seasons. Last season, Denure finished in a tie for fifth place at the Badger North Conference Meet and ended up on the five-member Badger North Conference first team.
Denure went on to shoot an 86 at the Division 1 Baraboo Regional and was the only member of the Portage team to advance to sectionals. At the DeForest sectional, Denure struggled and shot a 94, denying her the chance to play at the state tournament.
Carlson said Denure is a natural leader because of her team-first attitude, but she also has made strides in how she plays on the course.
“Golf wise, her game has come a long way in the last couple years,” Carlson said. “What makes her such a strong player is that she is solid in all aspects of the game, including the mental side. Sophie is a reflective person and that trait really helps her on the golf course with decision making and keeping a positive attitude.”
Denure isn’t the only varsity letter-winner returning to the lineup this season. Fellow senior Maddie Mumm, who lettered two years ago as a sophomore, but didn’t play golf last fall, is back this season. Also returning is sophomore Ella Denure and junior Elizabeth Fick, who were both varsity regulars last year.
The Warriors did lose some talent. Rachel Hepler graduated last spring, while regular contributors Katelyn Williams and Hanna Garetson decided not to play golf this fall.
Filling out the roster are senior Mira Mickelson and sophomores Gracie Kohn and Naomi Saalsaa.
“Our numbers are a little bit down this year, and we really don’t have a ton of depth,” Carlson said, “but we also have a lot of varsity experience, so it is kind of an odd situation.”
The season will definitely be a bit different. The Badger Conference has announced it will not have any conference competitions this fall, which means Portage won’t be competing for a conference championship, and there won’t be a conference meet at the end of the season. There will also be fewer multi-team invites, and more dual meets in an attempt to minimize contact with other schools. And the few invites that are on the schedule have changed their formats.
“We are fortunate in the fact that golf is a natural sport to utilize social distancing,” Carlson said.
