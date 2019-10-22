The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin recently announced that Portage High School golf team members Rachel Hepler, Sophie Denure and Hanna Garetson have been selected as Academic All-State honorees for the recently concluded 2019 girls’ golf season, receiving a designation of high honors.
Students are nominated by association-member coaches if they have a cumulative grade pint average of at least 3.25, participate in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches and are at least a sophomore in high school.
Hepler, Denure and Garetson were all key members of Portage’s varsity squad this season, helping lead the Warriors to a 4-1-1 record in Badger North Conference duals before eventually finishing third overall in the conference. Denure also advanced to sectionals this season for Portage, the third year in a row she has advanced past regionals.
