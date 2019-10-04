Portage came up just short of its goal of advancing to next Monday’s Division 1 sectional meet as a team, but not all was lost, as junior Sophie Denure shot well enough at Friday’s Baraboo Regional to continue her season at least a few more days.
Denure used a strong back nine to shoot a 14-over-par 86, placing eighth overall, and earning her the third of four individual sectional qualifying spots from the regional.
The top four teams from the regional advanced to Monday’s sectional meet, which will be held at the Oaks Golf Club in Cottage Grove, and Portage finished in a tie with Madison West for fifth place with a 384. Earning the fourth and final team spot at sectionals from the Baraboo Regional was Reedsburg, who finished five shots ahead of the Warriors with a 379.
Denure spot at sectionals was anything but a done deal after she shot a 46 on the opening nine, which placed her in 14th place at the turn. Denure was able to get things straightened out on the back nine, where she shot a 40 to move up the leaderboard.
“Sophie played her best golf in the most difficult time. She really deserves a lot of credit,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “She really stepped up here game and turned it on. It wasn’t like she was off on the front nine, but she wasn’t clicking on all cylinders. The sign of a good player is someone who can turn it on under pressure conditions, and she sure showed that today.”
While Denure heated up on the second nine, the rest of the Warriors struggled. Portage was sitting in third place after nine holes, but wasn’t able to hold that position, as its other four players all shot higher scores on the back nine.
“I think the pressure probably got to us on the back nine,” Carlson said. “There’s a tough stretch at Baraboo Country Club on holes 14 through 17 and we struggled on those holes, and in the end, that was the difference.”
Portage senior Rachel Hepler and freshman Ella Denure finished tied for 19th with a 23-over 95. Portage junior Hanna Garetson finished 36th with a 108, while sophomore Elizabeth Fick was 38th with a 110.
Hepler, who is the lone member of Portage’s varsity squad that will graduate in the spring, played a key role for Portage down the stretch, playing some of her best golf of the season during that time.
“Rachel Hepler sure gave it a heck of a run in her last round,” Carlson said. “She deserves a lot of credit. She’s been there for us for three years.”
